Azo Dye Market 2019: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Segmentation, Opportunities, Forecast To 2025

— Introduction

The Global Azo Dye market was valued at USD xx million in 2017 and is estimated to reach USD xx million by 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2025. Azo dyes are a large class of synthetic organic dyes that contain nitrogen as the azo group ―N=N― as part of their molecular structures. More than half the commercial dyes belong to this class. These dyes pose intense bright colors which makes them suitable for the natural coloring in textile and food industry. The medical importance of Azo dye is also well known for its antibiotic, antifungal and anti-HIV properties. The application of Azo Dye in various industries like textile, pharmaceutical, food, and cosmetics is boosting the market.

Drivers & Restraints

The global azo dye market is primarily driven by its extensive applications in textile industry. These dyes are heavily employed in the textile industry because of its properties such as bright colors and excellent fastness. The majority of the demand growth will occur from the developing regions. The increasing disposable income coupled with growing infrastructural facilities is driving the textile industry in these countries. As the textile sector accounts for more than half of the total azo dye demand; the upcoming textile production will boost the market for azo dyes during the forecast period.

Azo dyes pose severe risks to the human health as well as environment. Many of these dyes and its products have been identified as carcinogenic. Thus, the toxicity of azo dyes and the development of natural dyes can hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Segment Analysis

The Global Azo Dye Market report segments the market by type, color type, and end-user. Type segment includes Disperse dyes, Metal-complex dyes, Reactive dyes, and Substantive dyes. Further, on the basis of color type, the market can be segmented as Dispersive Red, Dispersive Black, Dispersive Yellow, Dispersive Blue, and Others. Also, based on the End-user the market can be segmented as Textile, Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals, Food, and Others. The textile segment is the most dominant segment, and it will continue to dominate the market during the forecast period. Azo dyes are the most important class of textile dyes. These are used in dyeing textile fibers, particularly cotton but also wool, silk, viscose, and synthetic fibers. These are easy to use, relatively cheap and provide clear and strong colors. The textile industry is estimated to witness high growth in the coming years. The value of the global textile mills market totaled $667.5 billion in 2015, and it is expected to reach $842.6 billion by 2020. The high growth in the textile industry will boost the demand for azo dyes.

Geographical Analysis

The report segments the market by geographic region which includes North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Others. Asia-Pacific is the most significant region for Azo dyes. The high market share of Asia-Pacific can be attributed to the flourishing textile industry in the region. APAC has the largest textile industry in the world. It accounted for 60.7% of the global textile mills market value in 2016. The tremendous growth in the textile sector is primarily due to the massive population in the region, especially in China and India. Asia-Pacific accounted for about 60% of the global population in 2017.

Europe and North America will also observe healthy growth in the coming years. Europe held a 15% share in the global textile mills in 2016, the second largest after Asia-Pacific. The European Union prohibited the manufacture and sales of consumer goods which contain listed carcinogenic aromatic amines originating from azo dyes in September 2003. The state of California in the U.S. have also banned the aromatic amines which are carcinogenic under its California Proposition 65. As only a small number of dyes contains an equally small number of amines, these bans affect the market only to a small extent.

Key Players

The Global Azo Dye market report profiles the following companies-

Huntsman, Archroma, Nippon Kayaku, Kiri Industries, BEZEMA, Kyung-In, Colourtex, Jay Chemicals, Everlight Chemical, Bodal Chemical, Sumitomo, Eksoy, Osaka Godo, Aarti Industries Ltd.

Key market segments covered

By Type

Disperse Dyes

Metal-complex dyes

Reactive Dyes

Substantive dyes

By Color Type

Dispersive Red

Dispersive Black

Dispersive Yellow

Dispersive Blue

Others

By End-User

Textile

Cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals

Food

Others

By Region

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

South America

Rest of the World

