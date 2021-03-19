BABY LAUNDRY DETERGENT MARKET 2018 INDUSTRY TRENDS, PRODUCTION, SALES, SUPPLY, DEMAND, ANALYSIS & FORECAST TO 2025

This report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

This report studies the global Baby Laundry Detergent market status and forecast, categorizes the global Baby Laundry Detergent market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

The manufacturers in the market are coming up with green laundry products that have biodegradable components such as natural washing soda, coconut oil- and mineral-based surfactants, and plant-based enzymes. Most of these detergents also perform well at low water temperatures, minimising the need to use hot water for washes, and ensure low energy consumption. Another development in the market is the introduction of laundry pods which are convenient to use and are compatible with most kinds of washing machines. Owing to the safety concerns regarding their usage, the manufacturers have also taken protective measures such as changing the product packaging to protect children.

The increasing demand for Baby Laundry Detergent drives the market. The rising penetration of washing machines is one of the major drivers of the surge in demand for baby laundry detergent. Additionally, growing concerns regarding children safety and health, rising disposable income and people preference are also key driver to propel the market. Baby laundry detergent liquids accounted for the largest share of the market in 2017 and is estimated to continue to maintain its position over the forecast period. In terms of the sales of washing machines, the primary markets worldwide are China, India, the US, Brazil, and Indonesia. However, the market for baby laundry detergent in these regions is expected to grow in the following year.

The global Baby Laundry Detergent market is valued at xx million US$ in 2017 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Chicco

Church & Dwight

Henkel

Pigeon

P&G

Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Baby Laundry Detergent Liquids

Baby Laundry Detergent Powders

Baby Laundry Detergent Tablets

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Offline Sales

Online Sales

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Baby Laundry Detergent sales, value, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025).

Focuses on the key Baby Laundry Detergent manufacturers, to study the sales, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

Global Baby Laundry Detergent Market Research Report 2018

1 Baby Laundry Detergent Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Baby Laundry Detergent

1.2 Baby Laundry Detergent Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Baby Laundry Detergent Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Baby Laundry Detergent Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Baby Laundry Detergent Liquids

1.2.4 Baby Laundry Detergent Powders

1.2.5 Baby Laundry Detergent Tablets

1.3 Global Baby Laundry Detergent Segment by Application

1.3.1 Baby Laundry Detergent Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Offline Sales

1.3.3 Online Sales

1.4 Global Baby Laundry Detergent Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global Baby Laundry Detergent Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Baby Laundry Detergent (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Baby Laundry Detergent Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global Baby Laundry Detergent Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

2 Global Baby Laundry Detergent Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Baby Laundry Detergent Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.1 Global Baby Laundry Detergent Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.2 Global Baby Laundry Detergent Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.2 Global Baby Laundry Detergent Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.3 Global Baby Laundry Detergent Average Price by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.4 Manufacturers Baby Laundry Detergent Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type

2.5 Baby Laundry Detergent Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Baby Laundry Detergent Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Baby Laundry Detergent Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Baby Laundry Detergent Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2018)

3.1 Global Baby Laundry Detergent Capacity and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.2 Global Baby Laundry Detergent Production and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.3 Global Baby Laundry Detergent Revenue (Value) and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.4 Global Baby Laundry Detergent Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.5 North America Baby Laundry Detergent Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.6 Europe Baby Laundry Detergent Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.7 China Baby Laundry Detergent Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.8 Japan Baby Laundry Detergent Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.9 Southeast Asia Baby Laundry Detergent Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.10 India Baby Laundry Detergent Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

4 Global Baby Laundry Detergent Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Baby Laundry Detergent Consumption by Region (2013-2018)

4.2 North America Baby Laundry Detergent Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.3 Europe Baby Laundry Detergent Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.4 China Baby Laundry Detergent Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.5 Japan Baby Laundry Detergent Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.6 Southeast Asia Baby Laundry Detergent Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.7 India Baby Laundry Detergent Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

5 Global Baby Laundry Detergent Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Baby Laundry Detergent Production and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.2 Global Baby Laundry Detergent Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.3 Global Baby Laundry Detergent Price by Type (2013-2018)

5.4 Global Baby Laundry Detergent Production Growth by Type (2013-2018)

6 Global Baby Laundry Detergent Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Baby Laundry Detergent Consumption and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

6.2 Global Baby Laundry Detergent Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)

6.3 Market Drivers and Opportunities

6.3.1 Potential Applications

6.3.2 Emerging Markets/Countries

……Continued

