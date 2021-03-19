BIKE SHARING GLOBAL MARKET DEMAND, GROWTH, OPPORTUNITIES, ANALYSIS OF TOP KEY PLAYER AND FORECAST TO 2025

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

Bike Sharing is a service in which bicycles are made available for shared use to individuals on a short or a long term basis for a price or free.

Over the past decades, bike sharing systems have been significantly used across the globe. After 2017, the number of bike sharing programs across the globe has doubled since 2014 and nearly 20 times as many bikes available for public use.

The first bike sharing program has started in Europe in 1965 but presently Asia-Pacific captured the largest share in the global bike-sharing market. China has been contributing to the highest share in the Asia-Pacific market over the past two years. Mobike and Ofo are the two biggest bike sharing companies in China capturing more than 60% of the country’s market in 2017.

In 2017, the global Bike Sharing market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Bike Sharing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Bike Sharing development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Uber

Ofo

Mobike

Lime

JCDecaux Group

Bluegogo

Didi Chuxing Technology

Lyft

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Conventional Bike

E-Bike

Market segment by Application, split into

Short Term

Long Term

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3475433-global-bike-sharing-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Bike Sharing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Bike Sharing development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Contents – Key Points



1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Bike Sharing Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Conventional Bike

1.4.3 E-Bike

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Bike Sharing Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Short Term

1.5.3 Long Term

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Bike Sharing Market Size

2.2 Bike Sharing Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Bike Sharing Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Bike Sharing Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Bike Sharing Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Bike Sharing Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Bike Sharing Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Bike Sharing Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Bike Sharing Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Bike Sharing Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Bike Sharing Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

……………….

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Uber

12.1.1 Uber Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Bike Sharing Introduction

12.1.4 Uber Revenue in Bike Sharing Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Uber Recent Development

12.2 Ofo

12.2.1 Ofo Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Bike Sharing Introduction

12.2.4 Ofo Revenue in Bike Sharing Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Ofo Recent Development

12.3 Mobike

12.3.1 Mobike Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Bike Sharing Introduction

12.3.4 Mobike Revenue in Bike Sharing Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Mobike Recent Development

12.4 Lime

12.4.1 Lime Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Bike Sharing Introduction

12.4.4 Lime Revenue in Bike Sharing Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Lime Recent Development

12.5 JCDecaux Group

12.5.1 JCDecaux Group Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Bike Sharing Introduction

12.5.4 JCDecaux Group Revenue in Bike Sharing Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 JCDecaux Group Recent Development

12.6 Bluegogo

12.6.1 Bluegogo Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Bike Sharing Introduction

12.6.4 Bluegogo Revenue in Bike Sharing Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Bluegogo Recent Development

12.7 Didi Chuxing Technology

12.7.1 Didi Chuxing Technology Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Bike Sharing Introduction

12.7.4 Didi Chuxing Technology Revenue in Bike Sharing Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Didi Chuxing Technology Recent Development

12.8 Lyft

12.8.1 Lyft Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Bike Sharing Introduction

12.8.4 Lyft Revenue in Bike Sharing Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Lyft Recent Development

……Continued

Access Complete Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3475433-global-bike-sharing-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025

Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: www.wiseguyreports.com