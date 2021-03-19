BOTNET DETECTION MARKET 2018 GLOBAL ANALYSIS, OPPORTUNITIES, KEY TECHNIQUES AND FORECAST TO 2025

This report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

In 2017, the global Botnet Detection market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Botnet Detection status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Botnet Detection development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Akamai Technologies

Imperva

Distil Networks

Perimeterx

Instart Logic

Intechnica

Zenedge (Oracle)

White OPS

Shieldsquare

Kasada

Reblaze

Infisecure

Unbotify

Digital Hands

Integral AD Science

Shape Security

Unfraud

Pixalate

Appsflyer

Variti

Mfilterit

Criticalblue

Datadome

Stealth Security

White Diagnostic

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud

On-Premises

Market segment by Application, split into

Website Security

Mobile Application Security

API Security

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Botnet Detection status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Botnet Detection development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Contents – Key Points



1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Botnet Detection Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Cloud

1.4.3 On-Premises

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Botnet Detection Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Website Security

1.5.3 Mobile Application Security

1.5.4 API Security

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Botnet Detection Market Size

2.2 Botnet Detection Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Botnet Detection Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Botnet Detection Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Botnet Detection Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Botnet Detection Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Botnet Detection Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Botnet Detection Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Botnet Detection Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Botnet Detection Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Botnet Detection Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

