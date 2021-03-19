Chocolate Inclusions & Decorations Market Plying for Significant Growth During 2017 – 2027

Chocolate inclusion is add texture in form of filling and a chocolate decorations is used for topping or to decorate the food products. Currently, the demand for chocolate inclusions and decorations is increasing among chocolate manufacturers, bakery products, confectionery, desserts, ice-creams etc. as it adds value to these products. Chocolate inclusions are available in different shape, size, color and flavor as per their application in different types of products. In the global market, region such as Western Europe and North America represents major market share in terms of value.

Some of the key drivers which are driving the demand for chocolate inclusions and decorations in the global market is due to health benefits of chocolates. Dark chocolates are enriched with antioxidants and rich source of nutrition such as iron, magnesium, copper, manganese etc. which helps to prevent from cardiovascular diseases and lowers the blood pressure. Due to increasing number of health conscious consumers in developed and developing countries the demand for chocolate inclusions and decorations is increasing. Moreover, consumers are more conscious towards health problems, and due to which demand for organic chocolate and sugar-free chocolates is also increased for chocolate inclusion and decoration purpose.

Instead of using direct form of chocolate in food products, consumers mostly preferred to use chocolate inclusions and decorations as it brings exceptional taste experience, flavor, and texture in food products such as confectionery and dairy.Chocolate inclusions and decorations is segmented on the basis of end use and type of chocolate inclusions and decorations used in the food industry. On the basis of end use, its market segment includes ice creams, chocolates, cakes and cupcakes, pastries and muffins, cream pies, desserts and others. In the food industry, chocolate inclusions and decorations has become the forefront of the products as it attracts the consumers to buy the product due to decorations and design of chocolates on products.

Chocolate inclusions used for a filling purpose, to add texture in food items and for decorations purpose, they are used for icing, coating, frosting, topping and many other purposes. To make perfect inclusions and decorations of food products, different shapes and sizes of chocolates are used. Further, the market segment of chocolate inclusions and decorations is segmented by type that is of different types of chocolates used.It includes dark chocolate, white chocolate, milk chocolate, and others. These different types of chocolates are used for inclusions and decorations in cakes, biscuits, cookies, ice creams, confectionery items etc. as it gives flavor and unique taste to these food products. On analyzing the market share, it is expected that dark chocolate has higher demand in the global level market as food manufacturers have wide range of choices for application of chocolate inclusions and decorations in confectionery, bakery, and dairy products.

On the basis of the regional segment, the market of chocolate inclusions and decorations is segmented in seven regions: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan and the Middle East & Africa. On analyzing the demand for chocolate inclusions and decorations in graph, it is expected that Western Europe and North America accounts for largest market share in the global market. Moreover, Asia-Pacific region is also gaining demand due to increasing food manufacturers and increasing population in the region.Some of the key players that are operating in chocolate inclusions and decorations market are: Dawn Foods, Chocolate Smet Canada Inc., Barry Callebaut, Cargill Cocoa & Chocolate, Kanegrade Limite, Nimbus Foods, Orchard Valley Foods, Carroll, Industries NZ Ltd, Confection by Design, ifiGOURMET and Kayem Foods.

