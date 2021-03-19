Clinical Nutrition Market Size 2019 Industry Share, Development, Growth Analysis and Demand Forecast To 2027

The Global Clinical Nutrition Market is growing with the rapid pace; mainly due the burgeoning Healthcare Sector. According to a recent study report published by the Market Research Future, The Global Clinical Nutrition Market is booming and expected to gain prominence over the forecast period. The Global Market for Clinical Nutrition has been segmented on the basis of Product and Region.

The Global Clinical Nutrition Market is mainly driven by the growing prevalence of diseases requiring additional nutrients and increased awareness among population about the benefits of medicated foods and beverages. Changing life style such as habitual smoking, alcohol, extended work hours and relying on fast-food has resulted into lack of adequate nutrients that is also one of the reasons contributing to the growth of Clinical nutrition industry market.

Additionally, increasing number of geriatric populaces, increasing prevalence of diseases like cardiovascular diseases and dementia are providing impetus to the growth of the market. Also increasing acceptance and adoption of infant and child nutrition as a result of changing lifestyle in the developing countries is contributing to foster the market growth of Clinical Nutrition Market.

Get Free Sample @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1073

However, the factors that are limiting the development of the market are high price, critical reimbursement policies enforced by the governments in various countries, stringent regularities of FDA and most importantly volatility of market. Also, easy accessibility and availability of ample low-cost counterfeit products is posing as a challenge to the good brands affecting their sales eventually affecting the market growth.

Clinical Nutrition Market – Key Players

The key players profiled in Clinical nutrition market report include

Baxter International Inc.

Abbott Laboratories

Braun Melsungen AG

Nestlé S.A

GroupeDanone

Mead Johnson Nutrition Company

Fresenius Kabi

Hospira Inc

Perrigo Company Plc

Clinical Nutrition Market – Segments

The Clinical Nutrition market can be segmented in to 3 key dynamics for the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding;

Segmentation By Product: Comprises infant nutrition, Enteral Nutrition, Parenteral Nutrition and other.

Segmentation By End User: Comprises infants, Adult and Geriatrics and other.

Segmentation By Region: Comprises Geographical regions – North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World.

Clinical Nutrition Market – Regional Analysis

Geographically, the market for clinical nutrition has been segmented into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and Rest-of-the-World. Asia Pacific is predicted to be the largest market globally. Countries such as China and India have high birth rates which are expected to spur the demand for clinical nutrition products.

North America held the third-largest share in the market in 2014 and had accounted for 23.1 % of the global market share. The U.S. dominates the market in North America owing to the growth in consumer awareness along with increasing healthcare cost. Increasing birth rate is also one of the major drivers in this region.

Latest Industry News:

Feb 25th, 2019, the IAEA announced the launch of Coordinated Research Project (CRP) focused on childhood cancer to increase the survival percentage of children affected with cancer in Low- and Middle-Income countries (LMICs) by enhancing their nutritional support.

Feb 20th, 2019, Glanbia, an Ireland-based nutritional company, revealed in a statement that it is acquiring Watson Inc. for USD 89 million. The move will complement the Nutritional Solution business of Glanbia and help them widen their business portfolio.

June 2018 Functional Formularies have made a statement recently about an exclusive distribution partnership with Bowers Medical Supply that will make Nourish and Liquid Hope accessible to a great extent in the Canadian market. The products have been created using the Food as Medicine model and are sanctioned by Health Canada; both products will be easily accessible to Canadians who pick a nutritionally whole, organic feeding tube formula. The products can also be used orally. The partnership between Functional Formularies and Bowers Medical Supply will now make the products obtainable under many of the government programs in Canada.

January 31, 2018 – Filament BioSolutions, Inc. (North America), a leading clinical nutrition therapeutics company announced its partnership with the University of Ottawa & Children’s Hospital (as a corporate partner) for the study of the clinical application of microbiome-based precision nutrition in inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). The research project valuing a USD 7.4M is funded by Genome Canada and the Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR).

October 2017 Enzymotec has been acquired Frutarom for $168 million. This acquisition will contribute to the expansion in the fields of dietary supplements, designated foods for infants in infant formula, where Frutarom has almost no activity currently, and elderly clinical nutrition in which Frutarom is active.

Browse Complete 146 Pages Premium Research Report Enabled with Tables and Figures @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/clinical-nutrition-market-1073

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.

Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]