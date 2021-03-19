Cloves Market Poised for Steady Growth in the Future

Cloves are the spices made from aromatic flower buds of the clove tree. In terms of taste and flavor, cloves have very strong spicy taste and pungent aroma. They are consumed either as a whole or ground, and have application in culinary food, meat, marinades and in many other cuisines. Moreover, cloves also have demand in the global market in the form of oil which is widely used in personal care, cosmetics, and health care products. In the current scenario, demand for cloves is increasing in the global market due to its wide application in food and beverage industry for unique taste and aroma, whereas in personal care and cosmetic products it is used in toothpaste, perfumes, and mouth rinse and in many other products. Apart from its usage in food and personal care products, it is also gaining demand in health care industry as it helps to cure lot of health related problems such as a cough and cold, toothache, etc. The majority of cloves in the world are produced in Asia Pacific and Latin American countries. Currently, the highest demand for cloves in terms of consumption in the global market accounts comes from Asia Pacific and North America region.

Global Cloves Market: Market Drivers – Key driver which is influencing the demand for cloves in the global market is the increasing demand for cloves in the food industry, primarily in cuisines in Asia and in the Middle East as it adds perceptible flavor and strong spicy taste in food. On the other side, cloves are also in high demand from personal care and health care manufacturers to meet the increasing demand for consumers seeking for products based on herbal and natural ingredients. Changing lifestyle, increasing concern towards health and demand of herbal based and natural products are some of the key factors behind the rising demand for cloves in developing countries.

Global Cloves Market: Market Segment The market for clove is segmented on the basis of by form, by application, by distribution channel, and by end-use. On the basis of form, cloves market is segmented into whole, powder, and oil. Cloves in the form of whole and powder are mostly used in food and beverages, and clove oil is used in cosmetics, personal care, and healthcare products. Further, the market for cloves is segmented by the application which includes food and beverage industry, personal care and cosmetics, and health care products. It is used as a spice or a key ingredient in food and culinary products to give unique aroma and taste. In addition, demand for cloves is also increasing in natural, herbal, and organic product manufacturers as it is used as a herbal or natural ingredient in products such as toothpaste, perfumes, skin care, hair care, fragrances, etc. In the healthcare industry, cloves are used to cure problems related to infection, dental, headache, respiratory problems, and blood circulation and for many other health benefits. Further, on the basis of the distribution channel, it is segmented into hypermarket/supermarket, departmental stores, neighborhood stores and online retailers. Another segment is on the basis of its end-use, which includes commercial and household.

Global Cloves Market: Regional Segment On the basis of the regional segment, the global market for cloves is segmented in seven different regions including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan and the Middle East & Africa. In the global market, the majority of the consumption of cloves is in Asia-Pacific countries in terms of both value and volume. Further, the demand for cloves is also increasing in North America and Western Europe countries due to its wide application in personal care, cosmetics, and health care manufacturers.

Global Cloves Market: Key Players Some of the key players operating in the cloves market are Saipro Biotech Private Limited, ROYAL SPICES, True Ceylon Spices, Lankan Flavour, Aroma Aromatics & Flavours, Super Africa Products, PTC Agro (PVT) LTD., Wee Kiat Development Pte Ltd., Manohar Botanical Extracts Pvt. Ltd., and NOW Foods.

