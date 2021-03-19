COGNITIVE ASSESSMENT & TRAINING MARKET 2018 – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2023

This report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

In this report, LP Information studies the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Cognitive Assessment & Training market for 2018-2023.

Cognitive Assessment & Training is a solution that is able to monitor, assess, train, or enhance cognitive functions.

Growth is expected to be driven by several factors including rising adoption of cognitive assessment & training tools across various sectors, and increasing technological advancements; growing awareness about brain fitness; coupled with rising aging population and increasing life expectancy across the globe. Moreover, growing provision of brain fitness exercises through hosted services and increasing adoption of gamification for conducting cognitive assessments are anticipated to boost demand for cognitive assessment & training tools during forecast period, globally.

Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Cognitive Assessment & Training will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Cognitive Assessment & Training market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Pen & Paper

Online

Segmentation by application:

Healthcare

Education

Corporate

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3459092-2018-2023-global-cognitive-assessment-training-market-report-status-and-outlook

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:

Cambridge Cognition,

CogState,

Emotiv,

CogniFit,

Bracket,

Pearson,

Lumosity,

Brain Resource,

ImPACT Applications,

ProPhase

MedAvante

Quest Diagnostics

NeuroCog Trials

ERT

CRF Health

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Cognitive Assessment & Training market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Cognitive Assessment & Training market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Cognitive Assessment & Training players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Cognitive Assessment & Training with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

Table of Contents – Key Points



2018-2023 Global Cognitive Assessment & Training Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Cognitive Assessment & Training Market Size 2013-2023

2.1.2 Cognitive Assessment & Training Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Cognitive Assessment & Training Segment by Type

2.2.1 Pen & Paper

2.2.2 Online

2.2.3 Biometric

2.3 Cognitive Assessment & Training Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Cognitive Assessment & Training Market Size Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.3.2 Global Cognitive Assessment & Training Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2018)

2.4 Cognitive Assessment & Training Segment by Application

2.4.1 Healthcare

2.4.2 Education

2.4.3 Corporate

2.5 Cognitive Assessment & Training Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Cognitive Assessment & Training Market Size Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

2.5.2 Global Cognitive Assessment & Training Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)

3 Global Cognitive Assessment & Training by Players

3.1 Global Cognitive Assessment & Training Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Cognitive Assessment & Training Market Size by Players (2016-2018)

3.1.2 Global Cognitive Assessment & Training Market Size Market Share by Players (2016-2018)

3.2 Global Cognitive Assessment & Training Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

…………..

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Cambridge Cognition

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Cognitive Assessment & Training Product Offered

11.1.3 Cambridge Cognition Cognitive Assessment & Training Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Cambridge Cognition News

11.2 CogState

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Cognitive Assessment & Training Product Offered

11.2.3 CogState Cognitive Assessment & Training Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 CogState News

11.3 Emotiv

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Cognitive Assessment & Training Product Offered

11.3.3 Emotiv Cognitive Assessment & Training Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Emotiv News

11.4 CogniFit

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Cognitive Assessment & Training Product Offered

11.4.3 CogniFit Cognitive Assessment & Training Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 CogniFit News

11.5 Bracket

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Cognitive Assessment & Training Product Offered

11.5.3 Bracket Cognitive Assessment & Training Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Bracket News

11.6 Pearson

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Cognitive Assessment & Training Product Offered

11.6.3 Pearson Cognitive Assessment & Training Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 Pearson News

11.7 Lumosity

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Cognitive Assessment & Training Product Offered

11.7.3 Lumosity Cognitive Assessment & Training Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 Lumosity News

11.8 Brain Resource

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Cognitive Assessment & Training Product Offered

11.8.3 Brain Resource Cognitive Assessment & Training Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 Brain Resource News

11.9 ImPACT Applications

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 Cognitive Assessment & Training Product Offered

11.9.3 ImPACT Applications Cognitive Assessment & Training Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 ImPACT Applications News

11.10 ProPhase

11.10.1 Company Details

11.10.2 Cognitive Assessment & Training Product Offered

11.10.3 ProPhase Cognitive Assessment & Training Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.10.4 Main Business Overview

11.10.5 ProPhase News

11.11 MedAvante

……Continued

Access Complete Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3459092-2018-2023-global-cognitive-assessment-training-market-report-status-and-outlook

Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: www.wiseguyreports.com