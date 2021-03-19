Courier Management Software Market 2019 Global Share,Trend,Segmentation and Forecast to 2023
The analysts forecast the lobal courier management software market to grow at a CAGR of 10.62% during the period 2017-2021.
Courier management software is used in all phases of business processes, including routed and scheduled work, warehousing, distribution, and cross-docking operations. It automates the flow of customizable and time-sensitive information while ensuring accuracy, accountability, and high profits. The software enables dispatchers to identify, anticipate, and address delivery management issues in real time for late or potentially late deliveries. Several vendors offer both cloud-based and on-premises courier management software. The software streamlines the entire business and increases the bottom lines by improving the productivity, efficiency, and control over the entire operation. This software is specifically developed for the carrier, freight broker, messenger, courier, logistics, and dispatching service providers.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the lobal courier management software market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of courier management software.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The report, Global Courier Management Software Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Datatrac
• Innovative Informatics
• Key Software Systems
• MetaFour
• Softec
Other prominent vendors
• ASK Technology
• Boolean IT Solutions
• Coda Commerce
• Codeless Group
• Connexion Technology
• Courier Softwares
• Courierscripts
• DA Systems
• DNG Web Tech
• Febno Technologies
• Freightistics
• Line Focus
• Logisuite
• Logixgrid Technologies
• OnTime 360
• Perceptive Consulting Solutions
• Qualikom Canada
• Sagar Informatics
• Softcron Technology
• Sizil Softec
• TSS Smart
• Vnet Communication
• Versatile Technolabs
• Zedex Software
Market driver
• Increasing adoption of customer-centric pricing strategies
Market driver
Market challenge
• High implementation and maintenance costs
Market challenge
Market trend
• Rising demand for integrated courier management solutions
Market trend
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table Of Contents – Major Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
- Market outline
PART 05: Economic overview
- Global economic overview and its impact on the market and vendors
PART 06: Market landscape
- Market overview
- Market assumptions
- Market size and forecast
- Five forces analysis
PART 07: Market segmentation by deployment model
- Global courier management software market by deployment model
- Global on-premises courier management software market
- Global cloud-based courier management software market
PART 08: Geographical segmentation
- Global courier management software market by geography
- Courier management software market in Americas
- Courier management software market in APAC
- Courier management software market in EMEA
PART 09: Buying criteria
- Buying criteria for courier management software
PART 10: Decision framework
PART 11: Drivers and challenges
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
Continued……
