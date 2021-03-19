Defense Fuel Cells 2019 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 8.80% and Forecast to 2023

The analysts forecast the global defense fuel cells market to grow at a CAGR of 8.80% during the period 2017-2021.

A fuel cell is a device that generates electricity through an electrochemical reaction, in which chemical energy gets converted to electrical energy. It consists of many individual fuel cells that are stacked together. Each fuel cell comprises two electrodes – a positively charged anode and a negatively charged cathode, which are separated by a fluid electrolyte. The electrolyte helps in speeding up the electrolysis process as it carries electrically charged particles from one electrode to the other.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global defense fuel cells market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Defense Fuel Cells Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Protonex

• Ultracell

• Neah Power Systems

• General Motors

• SFC Energy

Other prominent vendors

• WATT Fuel Cell Corporation

• Bloom Energy

• Altergy

• Delphi Automotive

• Direct Methanol Fuel Cell Corporation

Market driver

• Improved performance with high torque and low revolutions

Market challenge

• Limited hydrogen storage options

Market trend

• Adoption of fuel cells to decrease dependency on imported oil

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

Market overview

PART 05: Market overview

Market size and forecast

Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by technology

Global defense fuel cell market by technology

Global defense PEMFC market

Global defense SOFC market

Global defense DMFCs market

PART 07: Geographical Segmentation

Global defense fuel cells market by geography

Defense fuel cells market in the Americas

Defense fuel cells market in EMEA

Defense fuel cells market in APAC

PART 08: Decision framework

PART 09: Drivers and challenges

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 10: Market trends

Continued……

