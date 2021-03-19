Dental Implants and Prosthesis Market size will increase to 14900 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.5%
A dental prosthesis is an intraoral (inside the mouth) prosthesis used to restore (reconstruct) intraoral defects such as missing teeth, missing parts of teeth, and missing soft or hard structures of the jaw and palate.
Global Dental Implants and Prosthesis market size will increase to 14900 Million US$ by 2025, from 8980 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Dental Implants and Prosthesis. This report researches the worldwide Dental Implants and Prosthesis market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.
This study categorizes the global Dental Implants and Prosthesis breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Dental Implants and Prosthesis capacity, production, value, price and market share of Dental Implants and Prosthesis in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Straumann
DENTSPLY Sirona
Zimmer Biomet
Danaher
AVINENT Implant System
Henry Schein
OSSTEM Implant
DIO Corporation
Merz Dental
Bicon
Shofu Dental
Thommen Medical
Southern Implant
Dental Implants and Prosthesis Breakdown Data by Type
Dental Implants
Bridge
Crown
Abutment
Dentures
Veneers
Inlay & Onlays
Dental Implants and Prosthesis Breakdown Data by Application
Hospitals and Clinics
Dental Laboratories
Dental Implants and Prosthesis Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Dental Implants and Prosthesis Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Dental Implants and Prosthesis capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;
To focus on the key Dental Implants and Prosthesis manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.
To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Dental Implants and Prosthesis :
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
