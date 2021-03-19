Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market Demand Derive by Better Imaging Technologies like Computed Tomography

The global diagnostic imaging equipment market is segmented into product such as computed tomography (CT) scanners, nuclear imaging (NI) equipment, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) systems, ultrasound sound scanners, x-ray devices and others. Among these segments, x-ray segment is expected to occupy top position in overall diagnostic imaging equipment market during the forecast period. Development of advanced x-ray systems such as digital x-rays, portable x-ray systems and others are expected to propel the growth of x-ray diagnostic imaging equipment market.

Global diagnostic imaging equipment market is expected to flourish at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period. Moreover, the global diagnostic imaging equipment market is expected to garner USD 37,925 Million by the end of 2021. Rising epidemic diseases across the globe and increasing awareness about early diagnostic are expected to drive the growth of the global diagnostic imaging equipment market.

North America captured largest market share of diagnostic imaging equipment in 2015. Further, North America is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. High adoption of advanced diagnostic system such as 3D imaging equipment is believed to foster the growth of diagnostic imaging equipment market. Asia Pacific is projected to witness augmented growth in diagnostic imaging equipment market during the forecast period. Factors such as rising early stage disease diagnosis awareness among population, increasing adoption of advanced diagnostic techniques are expected to fuel the growth of diagnostic imaging equipment market in Asia Pacific region.

Rising Incidences of Chronic Diseases

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, cancer and other diseases requiring advanced imaging techniques are fuelling the growth of global Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market. Despite the reduction in number of deaths caused by chronic diseases, chronic diseases are the leading cause of death across the globe. Additionally, government policies and programs such as rising focus to provide quality care to the citizens are expected to significantly impact the growth of the diagnostic imaging equipment market.

Technological Advancement and Developments

Advances in technologies and development of better imaging technologies such as computed tomography and nuclear imaging are increasing the adoption of diagnostic imaging equipment. Apart from this, enhancement in diagnostic imaging equipment such as portability is expected to accelerate the growth of diagnostic imaging equipment market.

However, high cost of diagnostic imaging systems and side effects caused due to exposure to harmful rays are some of the factors which are likely to inhibit the growth of the global diagnostic imaging equipment market in the near future.

The report titled “Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2021” delivers detailed overview of the global diagnostic imaging equipment market in terms of market segmentation by product, by end user and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global diagnostic imaging equipment market which includes company profiling of Siemens Healthcare, GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Toshiba Medical System Corporation, Carestream Health, Hitachi Medical Corporation, Hologic Inc., Samsung Medison Co., Ltd., Shimadzu Corporation and Fonar Corporation. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global diagnostic imaging equipment market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

