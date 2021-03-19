E-waste Management Market Size, Average Price, Module Market Share, and Key Country Analysis to 2025
Market Analysis Research Report on “Global E-waste Management Market” has been added to orbis research database.
In 2018, the global E-waste Management market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Aurubis AG
Global Electric Electronic Processing Inc
Boliden AB
Stena Technoworld AB
Electronic Recyclers International, Inc
Sims Metal Management Ltd
MBA Polymers, Inc
Umicore S.A
Tetronics Ltd
Enviro-Hub Holdings Ltd
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Glass Recycler
Plastic Recycler
Metal Recycler
Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Recycler
Other
Market segment by Application, split into
Household Appliances
Entertainment & Consumer Electronics
IT & Telecommunication
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global E-waste Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the E-waste Management development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
