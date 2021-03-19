ELECTRIC WHEELCHAIR (POWERED WHEELCHAIRS) MARKET 2019 GLOBAL TRENDS, MARKET SHARE, INDUSTRY SIZE, GROWTH, OPPORTUNITIES, AND MARKET FORECAST TO 2025

This report provides in depth study of “Electric Wheelchair (Powered Wheelchairs) Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Electric Wheelchair (Powered Wheelchairs) Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This report studies the Electric Wheelchair market, A motorized wheelchair, powerchair, electric wheelchair or electric-powered wheelchair (EPW) is a wheelchair that is propelled by means of an electric motor rather than manual power. Motorized wheelchairs are useful for those unable to propel a manual wheelchair or who may need to use a wheelchair for distances or over terrain which would be fatiguing in a manual wheelchair. They may also be used not just by people with ‘traditional’ mobility impairments, but also by people with cardiovascular and fatigue based conditions. Centre wheel drive electric wheelchair is used in the smaller space with good flexibility, but the front wheels on uneven terrain conditions or the rear wheel is easily caused stagnation of wheelchair card.Figure Picture of Electric Wheelchair

The electric powered wheelchair was said to be invented by George Klein who worked for the National Research Council of Canada, to assist injured veterans during World War II.

A powerchair can be used by someone who hasn’t got the dexterity or mobility, perhaps, to drive a mobility scooter due to arm, hand, shoulder or more general disabling conditions, and do not have the leg strength to propel a manual chair with their feet. EPWs can offer various powered functions such as tilt, recline, leg elevation, seat elevation, and others useful or necessary to health and function.

A powerchair user might also have special seating or arm and leg rest requirements that are better served by a powerchair than a mobility scooter

According to the statistical data, Demand cannot be satisfied with supply. Large quantities of electric wheelchairs have to be imported. More players will enter into this market.

Electric wheelchairs market is mainly occupied by large companies, Invacare Corp as the largest player in the market product about 10.85% of electric wheelchairs and made more than 11.70% of revenue share. Pride Mobility Products Corp followed as second product about 9.07% in 2016.

Each of the electric wheelchair manufacturers has its own mature sales networks. Through retail stores, their authorized distributors or their partners, those electric wheelchair manufacturers keep keen on expanding their electric wheelchair sales. To achieve better sales businesses, electric wheelchair manufacturers usually invest on their marketing channel infrastructure every year.

The global Electric Wheelchair (Powered Wheelchairs) market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Electric Wheelchair (Powered Wheelchairs) market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Electric Wheelchair (Powered Wheelchairs) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Electric Wheelchair (Powered Wheelchairs) in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Electric Wheelchair (Powered Wheelchairs) market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Electric Wheelchair (Powered Wheelchairs) market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

Centre Wheel Drive Electric Wheelchair

Front Wheel Drive Electric Wheelchair

Front Wheel Drive Electric Wheelchair

Standing Electric Wheelchair

Hospital

Home

