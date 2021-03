Feed Amino Acids Market Outlook 2019, Price Trend, Industry Latest News, Size Estimation, Research Report Analysis and Global Share – Forecast 2023

Feed Amino Acids Market Research Report includes various topics like total Market Size, Key Market Drivers, Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Industry Share, Growth, Demand, Outlook etc. Furthermore, it covers key market updates, the impact of regulations and technological updates in. The report addresses the need to stay updated in this competitive market conditions and this provides and comprehensive data for making strategies and decision to stimulate the market growth and profitability.

Market Analysis:

The feed amino acids market is segmented by type into lysine, methionine, tryptophan, threonine and others. Among these, lysine segment accounts for the maximum revenue. Lysine has a positively charged epsilon-amino group and is not produced in the animal body, therefore, needs to be consumed through diets.

Meat and meat items are consumed globally in various forms. Good quality meat requires animals in good health that consume a healthy and nutritive diet. Amino acids are essential for an animal since it produces energy. Amino acids are an integral part of cells, muscles, and tissues. Amino acids are gaining huge demand among animal owners since feed amino acids help in muscle growth, better milk production, and a better immune system in animals. The feed amino acids market is boosted by the demand for amino acids in animal diet for a better yield of animal by-products, such as dairy and meat.

The feed amino acids market is segmented by livestock into ruminants, poultry, swine, aquaculture, and others. Poultry segment accounts for the maximum share in feed amino acids market due to the rising demand for quality animal meat and other by-products.

The market for feed amino acids is also segmented by form into dry and liquid. The dry segment has been generating the maximum revenue in feed amino acids market owing to longer shelf life with cost advantage over liquid form, Moreover, dry form has more ability to withstand heat during processing than liquid form.

Top Key Players Strategy:

Some of the key players in the Global Feed Amino Acids Market are Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Archer Daniels Midland Company (US), Bluestar Adisseo Co., Ltd. (France), Sumitomo Corporation (Japan), CJ CheilJedang Corp. (South Korea), Ajinomoto Co.,Inc. (Japan), Phibro Animal Health Corporation (US), Meihua Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (China), Kemin Industries, Inc. (US), Global Bio-chem Technology Group Company Limited (China), Novus International (US), and Sunrise Nutrachem Group (China).

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, Asia-Pacific dominates the global feed amino acids market owing to the rising meat consuming population and increasing concern for animal health. In developing countries, such as China and India, there is high adoption of domestic animals as a source of income, meat and dairy products and cattle owners are inclined on feeding quality products to animals for better productivity. Extensive distribution of animal feed and high awareness among cattle owners about nutritional benefits has been the key driver driving the feed amino acids market in this region.

Segmentation

The global feed amino acids market has been segmented into type, livestock, form, and region.

The market based on type has been segmented into lysine, threonine, methionine, tryptophan, and others.

The market, by livestock, has been segmented into Poultry, Ruminants, Swine, Aquaculture and others.

The market, by Form, has been segmented into dry and liquid.