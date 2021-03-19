Fireproof Ceramics Market – Analysis of Growth, Trends and Forecasts 2019-2025

The report evaluates the global fireproof ceramics market size, share, and growth rate and also provides an accurate projection for similar facets by thoroughly studying historic as well as current status of the market. The report presents market analysis based on revenue and sales volume. It also allows for gaining comprehensive acumen in upcoming business opportunities, obstacles, threats, and hindering factors in the market.

The global fireproof ceramics market share for iron & steel, petrochemicals, aluminum, and power generation industries has been included in the report. The global fireproof ceramics market demand for the key regions and countries have been included in the study.

By 2025, the global fireproof ceramics market size is estimated to reach USD 8.37 billion. Growing usage of ceramic fibers in power plants for insulation, turbines, thermal reactors, boilers, and metal industries is expected to drive the global fireproof ceramics market demand over the projected period. The ability to withstand great pressure, corrosion and heat resistant, low density, and stiffer makes fireproof ceramics an ideal solution for industrial applications.

The growing automotive production and increasing application in building & construction are expected to increase aluminum market consumption over the projected period. In 2017, more than 60 million tons of aluminum were produced all over the world. Increasing sales of the electric vehicle by virtue of lightweight properties are expected to open new opportunities for aluminum manufacturers, which in turns will increase demand for fireproof ceramics over the coming years. High-temperature insulation coupled with a different selection of refractories has increased fireproof ceramic consumption in aluminum processing and production industry.

Over the past few years, fireproof ceramics have gained popularity in the petrochemical industry. Increasing adoption in sulfur recovery units, fired heaters, turbines, and boilers are expected to increase fireproof ceramics market concentration. Moreover, increasing demand for oil & gas downstream products is expected to create a potential opportunity for fireproof ceramic manufacturers to expand production capacity in order to cater to the growing demand.

Asia Pacific accounted for more than 30% of the global fireproof ceramics market share in 2017. China and India accounted for more than 40% of the global ceramic tile consumption in the same year. Increasing ceramic tile manufacturing in India, China, and Indonesia coupled with growing demand for construction, automotive, marine, and aviation is expected to drive fireproof ceramics market over the projected period.

Middle East & Africa is expected to offer a lucrative opportunity for the fireproof ceramic market. Growing petrochemical industry coupled with increased production of crude steel is expected to add market growth over the coming years. Iran is the biggest steel producer in the Middle East and generated more than 20 million tons of steel in 2017. Moreover, increasing crude steel production in Ghana and South Africa is expected to increase fireproof ceramic market expansion over the coming years.

Morgan Advanced Materials plc, Unifrax, ZIRCAR Ceramics, Skamol Group, IBIDEN, Isolite Insulating Products Co., Ltd., LUYANG ENERGY-SAVING MATERIALS CO., LTD, Rath Incorporated, and NGP Industries Limited are prominent manufacturers operating in the global fireproof ceramics market. Manufacturers operating in this industry are adopting M&A strategies to strengthen their global position and capture the untapped market. For instance, in 2018, Mohawk Industries, an American flooring manufacturer, announced that they are planning to acquire Eliane, a Brazilian ceramic tile manufacturer.

Key segments of the global fireproof ceramics market

Type Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

Bulk

Blanket

Board

Paper

Module

Others

Application Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

Iron & Steel

Petrochemicals

Ceramics & Glass

Aluminum

Power Generation

Others

Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

North America

o U.S.

Europe

o Germany

o France

Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

Latin America

o Brazil

Middle East & Africa

