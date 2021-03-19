FISH OIL MARKET 2018 GLOBAL KEY PLAYERS, TRENDS, SHARE, INDUSTRY SIZE, SEGMENTATION, OPPORTUNITIES, FORECAST TO 2025
This report studies the global market size of Fish Oil in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Fish Oil in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Fish Oil market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
Fish oil is a virtually unique source of natural LC omega-3 fatty acids – EPA, DPA and DHA. It comes from fatty fish, specifically the tissue of fatty fish, such as trout, mackerel, tuna, herring, sardines, and salmon.
Globally, the fish oil industry has association with the distribution global fishery resources. The production activities concentrated in a few countries of coastal areas, like Peru, Chile, Denmark, Norway, USA, Iceland, Mexico, Japan, China etc.; On the other hand the consumers also concentrated in special sea areas, the main consumers like Norway, Chile, Denmark, Japan, USA, China, UK etc.
The fish oil products are mainly used for aquaculture and direct human consumption, but the former consumption share continued to decline and the latter kept increasing in the past few years. It expected that this trend will continue in the following years. That means there is significant scope for the market to grow, especially the direct human consumption.
In 2017, the global Fish Oil market size was 1960 million US$ and is forecast to 3040 million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Fish Oil market based on company, product type, application and key regions.
The various contributors involved in the value chain of Fish Oil include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Fish Oil include
TripleNine Group
COPEINCA
Austevoll Seafood ASA
China Fishery Group
FF Skagen A/S
Pesquera Diamante S.A.
Camanchaca
OLVEA Fish Oils
Omega Protein Corporation
Pesquera Pacific Star
Orizon SA
Oceana Group
Pioneer Fishing
Kobyalar Group
CV. Sari LautJaya
Animalfeeds International
Nissui Group
Havsbrún
Eskja
HB Grandi
United Marine Products
Pesquera Exalmar
Hainan Fish Oil
Jiekou Group
Market Size Split by Type
Salmon and Trout
Marine Fish
Carps
Tilapias
Others (Eels, mackerels, herrings)
Market Size Split by Application
Aquaculture
Direct Human Consumption
Others (Hydrogenation and Industrial)
Market size split by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Fish Oil market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Fish Oil market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Fish Oil manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Fish Oil with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
