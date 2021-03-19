FREIGHT & LOGISTICS MARKET 2018: GLOBAL KEY PLAYERS, TRENDS, SHARE, INDUSTRY SIZE, SEGMENTATION, OPPORTUNITIES, DEMAND ANALYSIS, FORECAST TO 2023
Freight transport is the physical process of transporting commoditiesand merchandise goods and cargo. Logistics is the management of the flow of things between the point of origin and the point of consumption in order to meet requirements of customers or corporations.
The economic growth of any region is expected to boost the freight & logistics market. The growing population and industrialization will drive the freight & logistics market. Furthermore, seaports act as an important node of a distribution network. Lack of the government’s commitment to the development of seaports or road networks, in a region, hinders the growth of the freight & logistics industry, as the efficiency of the product movement is minimized.
Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Freight & Logistics will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.
In this report, LP Information studies the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Freight & Logistics market for 2018-2023.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Freight & Logistics market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type:
Airway
Railway
Waterway
Segmentation by application:
Residential
Commercial
Industrial
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:
C.H. Robinson
DB Schenker
Deutsche Post DHL
FedEx
Maersk
Nippon Express
UPS Supply Chain Solutions
Walmart
SF Express
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Freight & Logistics market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.
To understand the structure of Freight & Logistics market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Freight & Logistics players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Freight & Logistics with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
