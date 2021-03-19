Gas Insulated Switchgear Market Size To Expand at a CAGR Of 8.77% During 2016 – 2023

Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) is a metal enclosed switchgear that consists of components such as circuit breakers and disconnectors. Market Research Future (MRFR) has published a research report about the global gas insulated switchgear market that foretells advancement for this market at 8.77% CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) during the forecast period between 2016 and 2023.

The key factors driving the global gas insulated switchgear market growth include a significant increase in electric power consumption and demand for electricity due to numerous electrification projects in several developing countries. Another factor contributing to market growth is the growing power consumption rate across developed countries.

Gas Insulated Switchgear Industry Segments Analysis:

The global gas insulated switchgear market has been segmented on the basis of the end users, installation, voltage, and lastly, region.

Based on end-users, this market has been segmented into infrastructure & transportation, transmission & distribution, and manufacturing. T

he installation-based segmentation segments the market into indoor installation and outdoor installation.

Regarding voltage, the market has been segmented into up to 36 Kilo Volt (kV) and above 36 kV.

Gas Insulated Switchgear Regional Market Analysis:

The regional segmentation of the global gas insulated switchgear market can segment the market into the regional markets namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Asia Pacific region is the biggest regional market because countries like China, India, and Japan are investing in their grid expansion projects in order to increase distribution grid reliability. In these countries, the demand for electricity is growing due to industrialization and infrastructural developments. China, India, and Indonesia are also investing heavily in their hydroelectric power projects, leading to growing investments in transmission & distribution sector by connecting renewable energy generation to the grid.

North America is another crucial regional market due to technological advancement and the presence of many key market players. The maximum-revenue generating country-specific markets in this region are the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

Europe is another significant regional market primarily due to the vibrant automotive industry, the presence of many key market players, and the technological advancement that is second only to North America. The vital country-specific markets in this region are France, Germany, Italy, Russia, and the UK, followed by remaining countries of Europe.

South America is a smaller market because the availability of advanced technology is limited in this region. The key country, specific markets in this region are Argentina and Brazil, followed by the remaining countries of South America. In the MEA region, the market is limited due to poor countries, lack of awareness, lack of education, lack of skilled labor, and lack of technological advancement.

Key Players:

The key players in the global gas insulated switchgear market include ABB (Switzerland), CG Power (India), Fuji Electric (Japan), General Electric (USA), Hyosung (China), Larsen &Toubro (India), Mitsubishi Electric (Japan), Nisin Electric (Japan), Siemens (Germany), and Toshiba (Japan).

Latest Industry News:

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation has developed two technologies for gas-insulated switchgear. One is an arc-cooling technology that has reduced the interruption of electrical current in sulfur-fluoride (SF6) gas-insulated switchgear used in high-voltage power systems by 25%. The high-density dielectric coating technology improves insulation performance by 30% in high-voltage conductors. 4 FEB 2019

Kanohar Electricals has commenced Uttarakhand’s first 220/ 33Kv Gas Insulated Substation in their electrical transmission network in Dehradun. 14 FEB 2019

