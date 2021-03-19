Global 5G Infrastructure Industry Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2023
Global 5G Infrastructure Industry Market Analysis & Forecast 2018-2023, the revenue is expected to reach USD 9.18 billion by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 50.43% between 2018 and 2023. It covers Regional Segment Analysis, Type, Appliction, Major Manufactures, Industry Chain Analysis, Competitive Insights and Macroeconomic Analysis.
Global 5G Infrastructure Market: Regional Segment Analysis
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
The Major players reported in the market include:
Qualcomm (US)
Intel (US)
Ericsson (Sweden)
Samsung (South Korea)
NEC (Japan)
Qorvo (US)
AT&T (US)
Huawei (China)
Nokia (Finland)
Global 5G Infrastructure Market: Product Segment Analysis
Small Cell
RAN
Macro Cell
Global 5G Infrastructure Market: Application Segment Analysis
Automotive
Consumer Electronics
Others
