Global Active Dry Yeast Industry: Future Demand, Market Analysis & Outlook to 2025

Active dry yeast is a yeast product which is dehydrated and dried by squeezing from the fresh yeast. The dry yeast products are mainly used in baker, brewer, wine, feed, pharmaceuticals industry etc.The global production of active dry yeast increases from 589.7 MT in 2010 to 862.5 MT in 2014, with an average growth rate of more than 9.27%. EU and China are the major manufacturing market in the world. Lessaffre Group is the world leader, which holds the 21.22% production market share in 2014. AB Mauri is the second biggest manufacturer with production share of 16.63% in 2014 and Angel Yeast is the China leader with production share of 10.81% in 2014. The big companies like Lessaffre Group and AB Mauri set many overseas bases, while Angel Yeast has built a production in Egypt.The US total production of active dry yeast increases from 64.4 MT in 2010 to 100.5 MT in 2014, with an average growth rate of more than 10.96%. Midwest holds 45.67% production share of US total production in 2014 while South of US holds 26.47%. Lessaffre Group (USA) and AB Mauri (USA) are the main manufacturers in the US.Global Active Dry Yeast market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Active Dry Yeast.



Global Active Dry Yeast market is set for another strong year of growth. The report offers insightful and detailed information and future strategies. This report researches the worldwide Active Dry Yeast market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, China, Japan and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Active Dry Yeast breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Active Dry Yeast capacity, production, value, price and market share of Active Dry Yeast in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Lessaffre Group

AB Mauri

Lallemand

Leiber

Pakmaya

Alltech

DCL Yeast

DSM

Algist Bruggeman

Kerry Group

Kothari Yeast

Giustos

Hodgson Mill

Angel Yeast

Atech Biotechnology

Jiuding Yeast

Forise Yeast

Xinghe Yeast

Sunkeen

Active Dry Yeast Breakdown Data by Type

Food grade

Feed grade

Others

Active Dry Yeast Breakdown Data by Application

Bakery fermentation

Feed fermentation

Wine fermentation

Others fermentation application

Active Dry Yeast Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Active Dry Yeast capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Active Dry Yeast manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Active Dry Yeast :

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

