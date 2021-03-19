Global Aqueous PU Dispersion Market Research Report 2019
In this report, the Global Aqueous PU Dispersion Market market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Aqueous PU Dispersion Market market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Polyurethane Dispersion, or PUD, is understood to be a polyurethane polymer resin dispersed in water, rather than a solvent. Its manufacture involves the synthesis of polyurethanes having carboxylic acid functionality or nonionic hydrophiles like PEG incorporated into, or pendant from, the polymer backbone.
This report focuses on Aqueous PU Dispersion volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Aqueous PU Dispersion market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Alberdingk Boley Inc.
BASF
Baxenden Chemicals Ltd.
Bayer MaterialScience
Chemtura Corporation
Cytec Industries Inc.
Dow Chemical Company
Hauthaway Corporation
Lubrizol
Mitsui Chemicals Inc.
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Component Polyurethane
Two-component Polyurethane
Urethane Modified
Segment by Application
Coating And Adhesive
Textile Finishing
Natural Leather Finishing
Synthetic Leather
Others
