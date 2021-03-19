Global Aqueous PU Dispersion Market Research Report 2019

In this report, the Global Aqueous PU Dispersion Market market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Aqueous PU Dispersion Market market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Polyurethane Dispersion, or PUD, is understood to be a polyurethane polymer resin dispersed in water, rather than a solvent. Its manufacture involves the synthesis of polyurethanes having carboxylic acid functionality or nonionic hydrophiles like PEG incorporated into, or pendant from, the polymer backbone.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Alberdingk Boley Inc.

BASF

Baxenden Chemicals Ltd.

Bayer MaterialScience

Chemtura Corporation

Cytec Industries Inc.

Dow Chemical Company

Hauthaway Corporation

Lubrizol

Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Component Polyurethane

Two-component Polyurethane

Urethane Modified

Segment by Application

Coating And Adhesive

Textile Finishing

Natural Leather Finishing

Synthetic Leather

Others

