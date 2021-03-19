Global Basketball Clothes Market Insights 2019, Top Competitors, Share Growth and Future Forecast to 2025

A Basketball Cloth is a type of uniform worn by basketball players.

In terms of regions, North America is expected to remain the largest market for Basketball Clothes during the forecast period.

The global Basketball Clothes market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Basketball Clothes market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Basketball Clothes in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Basketball Clothes in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Basketball Clothes market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Basketball Clothes market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Nike

Adidas

Under Armour

PUMA

ASICS

Point 3 Basketball

Decathlon

VF

Columbia Sportswear

New Balance

Lining

PEAK

ANTA

361 Degrees

Xtep

Hongxing Erke Group

Market size by Product

Basketball Jerseys

Basketball Hoodies

Market size by End User

Amateur

Professional

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Basketball Clothes market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Basketball Clothes market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Basketball Clothes companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Basketball Clothes submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Basketball Clothes are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Basketball Clothes market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Basketball Clothes Product

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Basketball Clothes Market Size Growth Rate by Product

1.4.2 Basketball Jerseys

1.4.3 Basketball Hoodies

1.5 Market by End User

1.5.1 Global Basketball Clothes Market Size Growth Rate by End User

1.5.2 Amateur

1.5.3 Professional

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Basketball Clothes Market Size

2.1.1 Global Basketball Clothes Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Basketball Clothes Sales 2014-2025

2.2 Basketball Clothes Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Basketball Clothes Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Basketball Clothes Revenue by Regions

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Basketball Clothes by Countries

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Basketball Clothes Sales by Countries

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Basketball Clothes Revenue by Countries

10.1.3 GCC Countries

10.1.4 Turkey

10.1.5 Egypt

10.1.6 South Africa

10.2 Middle East and Africa Basketball Clothes by Product

10.3 Middle East and Africa Basketball Clothes by End User

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Nike

11.1.1 Nike Company Details

11.1.2 Company Business Overview

11.1.3 Nike Basketball Clothes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.1.4 Nike Basketball Clothes Products Offered

11.1.5 Nike Recent Development

11.2 Adidas

11.2.1 Adidas Company Details

11.2.2 Company Business Overview

11.2.3 Adidas Basketball Clothes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.2.4 Adidas Basketball Clothes Products Offered

11.2.5 Adidas Recent Development

11.3 Under Armour

11.3.1 Under Armour Company Details

11.3.2 Company Business Overview

11.3.3 Under Armour Basketball Clothes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.3.4 Under Armour Basketball Clothes Products Offered

11.3.5 Under Armour Recent Development

11.4 PUMA

11.4.1 PUMA Company Details

11.4.2 Company Business Overview

11.4.3 PUMA Basketball Clothes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.4.4 PUMA Basketball Clothes Products Offered

11.4.5 PUMA Recent Development

11.5 ASICS

11.5.1 ASICS Company Details

11.5.2 Company Business Overview

11.5.3 ASICS Basketball Clothes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.5.4 ASICS Basketball Clothes Products Offered

11.5.5 ASICS Recent Development

11.6 Point 3 Basketball

11.6.1 Point 3 Basketball Company Details

11.6.2 Company Business Overview

11.6.3 Point 3 Basketball Basketball Clothes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.6.4 Point 3 Basketball Basketball Clothes Products Offered

11.6.5 Point 3 Basketball Recent Development

11.7 Decathlon

11.7.1 Decathlon Company Details

11.7.2 Company Business Overview

11.7.3 Decathlon Basketball Clothes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.7.4 Decathlon Basketball Clothes Products Offered

11.7.5 Decathlon Recent Development

11.8 VF

11.8.1 VF Company Details

11.8.2 Company Business Overview

11.8.3 VF Basketball Clothes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.8.4 VF Basketball Clothes Products Offered

11.8.5 VF Recent Development

11.9 Columbia Sportswear

11.9.1 Columbia Sportswear Company Details

11.9.2 Company Business Overview

11.9.3 Columbia Sportswear Basketball Clothes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.9.4 Columbia Sportswear Basketball Clothes Products Offered

11.9.5 Columbia Sportswear Recent Development

11.10 New Balance

11.10.1 New Balance Company Details

11.10.2 Company Business Overview

11.10.3 New Balance Basketball Clothes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.10.4 New Balance Basketball Clothes Products Offered

11.10.5 New Balance Recent Development

11.11 Lining

11.12 PEAK

11.13 ANTA

11.14 361 Degrees

11.15 Xtep

11.16 Hongxing Erke Group

