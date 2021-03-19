Global Bottles Cages Market Projected to Account Outstanding Sales by end of 2024

Global bottles cages market is anticipated to post a considerable CAGR of 6.4% over the forecast period i.e. 2017-2024. Additionally, the market is riding on the back of growing bicycle industry coupled with swelled disposable income of the population. Moreover, the global bottles cages market is projected to account outstanding sales by the end of 2024.

The frame cages segment by cage type accounted for the biggest market in overall bottles cages market and is predicted to show a tremendous CAGR over the forecast period. Moreover, In terms of regional platform, North America is envisioned to capture significant stake in the global bottles cages market by the end of 2024. Further, U.S. and Canada are the dominating country in North America region owing to presence of various key manufactures of bottles cages. Moreover, mounting number of obese population in this region is also expected to propel the market of bicycle as a sport which in turn expected to boost the demand for Bottles Cages for drinking energy drink while cycling.

The global bottles cages market is segmented into material such as carbon, fibre-reinforced material (FRP) and metal. Among these segments, carbon bottles cages segment is believed to post a considerable CAGR by the end of 2024. Likely, rapid advancement in carbon bottles cages along with increasing inclination of young generation towards mountain biking as a sport is expected to flourish the growth of global bottles cages market. In addition to this, upgrading cycling infrastructure across the globe is projected to foster the growth of bottles cages market. Further, wide availability of various newly designed bottles cages which are light in weight is also predicted to trigger the market of global bottles cages in near future.

Rapid Urbanization

Expansion of the urban population in developing countries such as India is expected to reach 41.8% of the world’s total population by 2030, characterized by high net worth individuals that are expected to fuel the demand for high end bicycles. Moreover, consumer perception of cycling as a fitness activity is believed to upsurge the demand for bicycles. These factors are anticipated to flourish the growth of Bottles Cages Market over the forecast period.

Rising Purchasing Power

Rising per capita income of the population have backed to them to purchase high end bicycle coupled with upgrading lifestyle of the consumers has augmented the demand for more advanced bicycle. This factor is envisioned to foster the growth of bottles cage market. Moreover, advancement related to the design coupled adoption of carbon fiber for making light weight bottles cage are some of the factors bolstering the market of bottles cages.

On the contrary, high price associated with fiber-reinforced material (FRP) bottles cages is projected to hamper the growth of bottles cages market.

The report titled “Bottles Cages Market: Global Historical Growth (2012-2016) & Future Outlook (2017-2024) Demand Analysis & Opportunity Evaluation” delivers detailed overview of the global bottles cages market in terms of market segmentation by material, by cage type, by distribution channel and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global bottles cages market which includes company profiling of Giant UK, XLAB, Elite s.r.l., Essor USA, Pro-Lite, PARLEE Cycles, Blackburn, Campagnolo, Lezyne, and ARUNDEL. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global bottles cages market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

