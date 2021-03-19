Global Bus HVAC System market Dynamics, Innovations, Emerging Technology Trends and Applications
Bus HVAC System market 2019-2025
Heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems are thermal management systems used to control the temperatures inside buildings and vehicles. The HVAC systems in buses work on a principle similar to that of other automotive HVAC systems but the required power for conditioning is higher than in other smaller vehicles.
The preference for automatic HVAC over the manual HVAC is one latest trends that will contribute to the growth of the global bus HVAC system market in the future. Over the past few years, bus HVAC system manufacturers have started concentrating on shifting their focus from manual HVAC systems to automatic HVAC systems due to its increased benefits. Automatic HVAC systems need less human intervention and manufacturers are working on differentiating their products from the competitors by introducing compact systems and sensors in HVAC systems. These technologies lower operational complexities and help in achieving better customer satisfaction.
APAC is expected to be the major revenue contributor to the market throughout the forecast period. The rising volume of electric vehicles and the increased demand for public transit vehicles will drive the growth of the market in the region. Moreover, the shift in technology from manual to automatic HVAC systems will be an important driver for the growth of the market in this region.
Global Market Outline: Bus HVAC System Market
The global Bus HVAC System market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Bus HVAC System volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Bus HVAC System market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
Global Bus HVAC System market is segmented based on device type and end-user
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Bus HVAC System are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, and market share for each company:
Denso
Guchen Industry
MAHLE
Valeo
WABCO
Thermo King
Air International Thermal Systems
Grayson Thermal Systems
Japanese Climate Systems
Carrier
Coachair
KONVEKTA
SUTRAK USA
Sidwal
Subros
Market size by Product
ICE Powered
Electric and Hybrid
Market size by End User
Coach
Inner City Bus
School Bus
Others
Market size by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Scope of the Report
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Bus HVAC System market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Bus HVAC System market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Bus HVAC System market by identifying its various sub segments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Bus HVAC System companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.
To project the value and sales volume of Bus HVAC System submarkets, with respect to key regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
