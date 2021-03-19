Global Clinical Chemistry Market To Grow By 5.1% CAGR

In accordance with the recent report published by, Credence Research, Inc. “Clinical Chemistry Market: Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2017-2025,” the global clinical chemistry market is estimated to be US$ 9.75 Bn in the year 2016, expanding with CAGR of 5.1% from 2017-2025.

Download Free brochure of research report with TOC and Figures @ https://www.credenceresearch.com/sample-request/58908

Market Insights

Clinical chemistry encompasses assessment of clinical specimens, for example, blood, urine, and cerebrospinal liquid to recognize the analytes associated with any drugs or diseases. Clinical chemistry analyzers are utilized in clinics, research laboratories, hospital laboratories and high-throughput labs. They are additionally utilized at the point of care, for example, in doctors’ workplaces and patient bedsides.

Major factors favoring the market growth of clinical chemistry are growing prevalence of lifestyle disorders and increasing incidences of contagious diseases worldwide. Increasing criminal activities and drug abuse play crucial roles in investigations which in turn augment the market growth of clinical chemistry. Routine health check-ups are rising due to growing geriatric population and rising awareness of personal health which further fuels the market growth. Technological advancements, increasing healthcare expenditure and health promotion programmes are expected to contribute substantial market growth.

Development of new technology in clinical chemistry such as detection of novel biomarkers troponin for myocardial infarction would contribute substantial growth to the clinical chemistry market. Inclination towards automation and more disease specific platforms like VANTERA clinical analyzer of LipoScience Inc. for lipid monitoring is expected to drive market growth. However, stringent regulatory guidelines and high cost of analyzers might act as restraining factors of the clinical chemistry market.

Download Free brochure of research report with TOC and Figures @ https://www.credenceresearch.com/sample-request/58908

On the basis of product type, clinical chemistry reagents are estimated to contribute major share with lucrative growth due to the increasing demand among healthcare professionals, faster and accurate results. Based on the application of clinical chemistry, basic metabolic panel is predicted to be the largest segment as a result of rising prevalence of diabetes, kidney disease, increasing surgical procedures, and routine health check-up.

On the regional basis, in 2016 North America was identified as the dominant global clinical chemistry market followed by Europe due to key driving factors such as developed healthcare facilities, increasing public health awareness and health screening initiatives from government. Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness significant growth owing to emerging economy, developing healthcare infrastructure and rising health awareness among public also support the market growth.

Market Competition Assessment:

The major industry players of dermatological markets having dermatological diagnostic devices market includes ELITechGroup, Roche Diagnostics International Ltd., Beckman Coulter, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Alfa Wassermann, Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics, Abbott, Accurex Biomedical Pvt. Ltd., HORIBA, Ltd., EKF Diagnostics, Furuno Electric Co., Ltd., Medica Corporation, Siemens Medical Solutions USA, Inc., Randox Laboratories Ltd. MediGroup, ACON Laboratories, Inc. and other notable players.

Browse the full report Clinical Chemistry Market – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2017–2025 report at https://www.credenceresearch.com/report/clinical-chemistry-market

About Us:

Credence Research is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non-legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives. Over almost a century, we’ve manufactured a firm extraordinarily prepared to this task.

Contact:

Credence Research Inc

Name: Chris Smith (Global Sales Manager)

E-mail: [email protected]

Ph: 1-800-361-8290

Web: https://www.credenceresearch.com