Global Cool Roofs Market Professional Survey, Segment Analysis and Industry Key Players – GAF; DuPont; Carlisle; Soprema; Renolit | 2019-2025

A cool roof is a roofing system that delivers higher solar reflectance (the ability to reflect the visible, infrared and ultraviolet wavelengths of the sun, reducing heat transfer to the building) and higher thermal emittance (the ability to radiate absorbed, or non-reflected solar energy) than standard designed roofing products.
Scope of the Report:
The global Cool Roofs market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Cool Roofs volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Cool Roofs market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The key players covered in this study
GAF
DuPont
Carlisle
Soprema Group
Renolit
Sika
CertainTeed
Oriental Yuhong
Owens Corning
TehnoNICOL
Atlas Roofing
Hongyuan Waterproof
Fosroc
CKS
Joaboa Technology
TAMKO Building Products
Bauder
Jianguo Weiye Waterproof
Hangzhou Jinwu
Yuhong Waterproof
Polyglass
Yuwang Group
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
PVC (polyvinyl chloride)
EPDM (rubber)
TPO (thermoplastic)
Segment by Application
Residential Buildings
Non-Residential Buildings
Major Key Points in Table of Content:
1 Cool Roofs Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Cool Roofs
1.2 Cool Roofs Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Cool Roofs Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)
1.2.2 PVC (polyvinyl chloride)
1.2.3 EPDM (rubber)
1.2.4 TPO (thermoplastic)
1.3 Cool Roofs Segment by Application
1.3.1 Cool Roofs Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)
1.3.2 Residential Buildings
1.3.3 Non-Residential Buildings
1.3 Global Cool Roofs Market by Region
1.3.1 Global Cool Roofs Market Size Region
1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4 Global Cool Roofs Market Size
1.4.1 Global Cool Roofs Revenue (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Global Cool Roofs Production (2014-2025)
2 Global Cool Roofs Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Cool Roofs Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.2 Global Cool Roofs Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.3 Global Cool Roofs Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.4 Manufacturers Cool Roofs Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types
2.5 Cool Roofs Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Cool Roofs Market Concentration Rate
2.5.2 Cool Roofs Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers
2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
…..
7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Cool Roofs Business
7.1 GAF
7.1.1 GAF Cool Roofs Production Sites and Area Served
7.1.2 Cool Roofs Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.1.3 GAF Cool Roofs Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.2 DuPont
7.2.1 DuPont Cool Roofs Production Sites and Area Served
7.2.2 Cool Roofs Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.2.3 DuPont Cool Roofs Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.3 Carlisle
7.3.1 Carlisle Cool Roofs Production Sites and Area Served
7.3.2 Cool Roofs Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.3.3 Carlisle Cool Roofs Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.4 Soprema Group
7.4.1 Soprema Group Cool Roofs Production Sites and Area Served
7.4.2 Cool Roofs Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.4.3 Soprema Group Cool Roofs Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.5 Renolit
7.5.1 Renolit Cool Roofs Production Sites and Area Served
7.5.2 Cool Roofs Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.5.3 Renolit Cool Roofs Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.6 Sika
7.6.1 Sika Cool Roofs Production Sites and Area Served
7.6.2 Cool Roofs Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.6.3 Sika Cool Roofs Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.7 CertainTeed
7.7.1 CertainTeed Cool Roofs Production Sites and Area Served
7.7.2 Cool Roofs Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.7.3 CertainTeed Cool Roofs Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served
Continued…...
