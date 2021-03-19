Global Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) Protection Services Market 2019: Current Trends, Key Industry Players and Strategic Benchmarking with Splendid Growth by 2024

Global Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) Protection Services Market Research Report Forecast from 2019 to 2024

DDoS attacks have been carried out by diverse threat actors, ranging from individual criminal hackers to organized crime rings and government agencies. In certain situations, often ones related to poor coding, missing patches or generally unstable systems, even legitimate requests to target systems can result in DDoS-like results.

According to this study, over the next five years the Distributed Denial-of-Service(DDoS) Protection Services market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2017. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Distributed Denial-of-Service(DDoS) Protection Services business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Distributed Denial-of-Service(DDoS) Protection Services market by product type, application, key companies and key regions. The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The Key Manufacturers covered in this report:

F5 Networks

Arbor Network

Radware

Akamai Technologies

Neustar

Imperva

Cloudflare

Century Link

Nsfocus

A10 Networks

Nexusguard

Verisign

StackPath

SiteLock

Fortinet

Corero Network Security

This study considers the Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) Protection Services value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by Product Type: Breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and Forecast to 2024.

UDP Flood

ICMP Flood

HTTP Flood

Others

Segmentation by Application: Breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and Forecast to 2024.

Mobile

Date Center

Government and Carrier Transport

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

The global Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) Protection Services market has been segmented by region which includes the Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries. The region wise segmentation ensures that the customers attain utmost knowledge of the Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) Protection Services market trends in each region and hence can plan accordingly to gain the maximum market share.

