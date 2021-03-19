Global Drinkable Yogurt Market to Record Rise in Incremental Opportunity During the Forecast Period 2017 – 2027

Yogurt is a food product prepared by fermentation of milk with the addition of healthy bacteria such as lactobacillus. Fermentation of lactose present in milk produces lactic acid, which lowers the pH of the milk to give yogurt with characteristics sour flavor and texture. Drinkable yogurt is made from yogurt by thinning the original texture. It is widely available in a variety of flavors and has high nutritional value when compared to traditional yogurt. The market for drinkable yogurt is gaining traction owing to increased consumption of dairy beverages and as a better alternative to spoonable yogurt. Drinkable yogurt market is expected to fuel the overall dairy beverages market in terms of value owing to high promotion for yogurt drinks for health benefits such as healthy digestive system.

Drinkable Yogurt Market Segmentation: Drinkable yogurt market is segmented on the basis of product nature, flavors, and distribution channels On the basis of product nature, drinkable yogurt market is segmented into regular drinkable yogurt and kefir drinkable yogurt. Among both segments, regular drinkable yogurt segment holds major share and is expected to register a relatively high growth rate over the forecast period. Kefir drinkable yogurt is expected to boost the market during the forecast period owing to high nutritional value when compared to regular one.

On the basis of flavors, it is segmented into plain and flavored. Among both flavor segments, flavored segment accounts for major share and are expected to dominate the market over the forecast period. Furthermore, flavored drinkable yogurt is sub-segmented into various flavors such as vanilla, mango, apple, strawberry, and others. Flavored drinkable yogurt is widely preferred by children and teenagers population and is expected to fuel the market over the forecast period.

On the basis of distribution channel, it is segmented into direct (online retail) and indirect sales. The indirect sales segment is further sub-segmented into supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, departmental stores, and others. Among the various retail segments, increasing sales from multi-brand outlets such as supermarkets/hypermarkets is a major factor driving the market as these outlets substantially increase sales of drinkable yogurt products. Drinkable Yogurt Market Regional Outlook: The drinkable yogurt market in North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and MEA is covered in the report. Among all of the geographical regions, North America accounts for a major revenue share of global drinkable yogurt market, followed by Europe and is expected to register a moderate growth over the forecast period. Drinkable yogurt is native to Asia Pacific and is popularizing to western countries due to consumer preference for its flavor and convenience over eatable yogurt. Easy availability of ingredients for preparation and innovation and new flavor development are the key factors driving the growth of the drinkable yogurt market.

Drinkable Yogurt Market Dynamics: Consumer preference for flavored drinkable yogurt over plain one and new product development with more combinations of flavors such as apple & blue, strawberry & banana, and other combination is a factor readily driving the market and expected to account for high growth rate in terms of value over the forecast period. Increasing awareness regarding health benefits of drinkable yogurt to maintain healthy digestive system is also one of the drivers to fuel the growth of the market. Drinkable yogurt is preferred over spoonable yogurt due to its convenience for intake and is expected to fuel the market over the forecast period. Kefir drinkable yogurt products are specialized products produced from a particular type of bacteria present in kefir grains have more nutritional value and benefits when compare to regular drinkable yogurt acts as a driver and is expected to boost the market over the forecast period.

Drinkable Yogurt Market Key Players – Some of the key players participating the global drinkable yogurt marketinclude Chobani, LLC, Danone Inc., General Mills Inc., Pillars Yogurt LLC, Lifeway Foods, Inc., and Stonyfield Farm, Inc.

