Global Folding Cartons market is expected to consume 29,042,120 tonnes by the end of 2025 in terms of volume : Top Key Players are Amcor Limited, Westrock Company, Kapstone Paper and Packaging Corporation, Sonoco Products Company, Rengo Co Ltd

Global Folding Cartons market is expected to consume 29,042,120 tonnes by the end of 2025 in terms of volume. The market is projected to rise at a steady CAGR of 4.7% over the forecast period of 2017 to 2025 in terms of volume. The Folding Cartons Market is continuously growing across the world over the coming years.

The Folding Cartons market is on the surging trend considering the global scenario. The packaging of a product plays a crucial role in most industries. So, many manufacturers pay attention towards packaging and have huge budgets. Packaging and folding cartons are some of the most common and popular types of consumer packaging on the market.

They are widely used in the retail packaging to hold the individual products and can also be used very effectively to display and promote products to generate more sales. The Folding cartons include paperboard cartons and cases that are widely used to contain, protect, and transport medical products and pharmaceutical drugs. Rising trade and retail market is primarily driving the market during the forecast period. Technological advancements to develop innovative packaging techniques is another rising factor providing opportunistic market for the marketers. However, lack of awareness among individuals is expected to hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of Global Folding Cartons Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to rapid growth of retail sector. Europe also contributes a satisfactory growth in the global Folding Cartons market due to increasing adoption of innovative packaging techniques. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 due to expansion of retail market in developing countries such as India China and Japan.

Among all the regions, Asia Pacific is dominating in terms of value and volume owing to the rising trend of packaged food across the developing countries such as China and India. On the basis of end user, food and beverage industry accounts for a large market share. The same is expected to continue in the near future as well. One of the major factors behind the growth of this end use, the segment is leading to the increasing consumption of folding cartons.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

