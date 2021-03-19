Global Healthcare Automation Market 2019 by Rising Business Opportunities, Technology, Application, Components, End User, Prominent Investment Ratio, Verticals till 2023
Global Healthcare Automation Market Research Report Forecast from 2019 to 2023
Healthcare Automation is likely to help medical professionals focus on better patient care and improved outputs. Additionally, it is also expected to reduce the cost incurred by healthcare providers on repetitive work.
Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Healthcare Automation will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017. This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Healthcare Automation market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The Key Manufacturers covered in this report:
Siemens
GE
Swisslog
Koninklijke Philips
Medtronic
Intuitive Surgical
Stryker
Danaher
Tecan
This study considers the Healthcare Automation value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by Product Type: Breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and Forecast to 2024.
Therapeutic Automation
Lab and Pharmacy Automation
Diagnostics and Monitoring Automation
Segmentation by Application: Breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and Forecast to 2024.
Pharmacies
Research institutes and labs
Home Care
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
The global Healthcare Automation market has been segmented by region which includes the Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries. The region wise segmentation ensures that the customers attain utmost knowledge of the Healthcare Automation market trends in each region and hence can plan accordingly to gain the maximum market share.
Some Major TOC Points:
Global Healthcare Automation Market Report (Status and Outlook) 2019
1 Scope of the Report
2 Executive Summary
3 Global Healthcare Automation by Players
4 Healthcare Automation by Regions
5 Americas
6 APAC
7 Europe
8 Middle East & Africa
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
10 Global Healthcare Automation Market Forecast
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 Siemens
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Healthcare Automation Product Offered
11.1.3 Siemens Healthcare Automation Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Siemens News
11.2 GE
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Healthcare Automation Product Offered
11.2.3 GE Healthcare Automation Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 GE News
11.3 Swisslog
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Healthcare Automation Product Offered
11.3.3 Swisslog Healthcare Automation Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Swisslog News
11.4 Koninklijke Philips
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Healthcare Automation Product Offered
11.4.3 Koninklijke Philips Healthcare Automation Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 Koninklijke Philips News
11.5 Medtronic
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Healthcare Automation Product Offered
11.5.3 Medtronic Healthcare Automation Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 Medtronic News
11.6 Intuitive Surgical
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Healthcare Automation Product Offered
11.6.3 Intuitive Surgical Healthcare Automation Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 Intuitive Surgical News
11.7 Stryker
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Healthcare Automation Product Offered
11.7.3 Stryker Healthcare Automation Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 Stryker News
…continued
