Global Human Enhancement Market 2019 by Product, Application, Research Methodology, Emerging Trends, Innovations, Geography and Forecast Analysis till 2023

Global Human Enhancement Market Research Report Forecast from 2019 to 2023

Human enhancement is “any attempt to temporarily or permanently overcome the current limitations of the human body through natural or artificial means. It is the use of technological means to select or alter human characteristics and capacities, whether or not the alteration results in characteristics and capacities that lie beyond the existing human range.”

The human enhancement market will be driven by the inclination of people towards health, increase in disposable income, luxurious lifestyle, and developments in smart sensors.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The Key Manufacturers covered in this report:

Google

Samsung Electronics

Second Sight

Raytheon

Magic Leap

Vuzix

Ekso Bionics

BrainGate

B-Temia

This study considers the Human Enhancement value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by Product Type: Breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and Forecast to 2024.

In-built Enhancement

Wearable Enhancement

Segmentation by Application: Breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and Forecast to 2024.

Defense

Healthcare

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

The global Human Enhancement market has been segmented by region which includes the Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries. The region wise segmentation ensures that the customers attain utmost knowledge of the Human Enhancement market trends in each region and hence can plan accordingly to gain the maximum market share.

Some Major TOC Points:

Global Human Enhancement Market Report (Status and Outlook) 2019

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Human Enhancement by Players

4 Human Enhancement by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Human Enhancement Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Google

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Human Enhancement Product Offered

11.1.3 Google Human Enhancement Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Google News

11.2 Samsung Electronics

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Human Enhancement Product Offered

11.2.3 Samsung Electronics Human Enhancement Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Samsung Electronics News

11.3 Second Sight

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Human Enhancement Product Offered

11.3.3 Second Sight Human Enhancement Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Second Sight News

11.4 Raytheon

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Human Enhancement Product Offered

11.4.3 Raytheon Human Enhancement Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Raytheon News

11.5 Magic Leap

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Human Enhancement Product Offered

11.5.3 Magic Leap Human Enhancement Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Magic Leap News

11.6 Vuzix

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Human Enhancement Product Offered

11.6.3 Vuzix Human Enhancement Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 Vuzix News

11.7 Ekso Bionics

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Human Enhancement Product Offered

11.7.3 Ekso Bionics Human Enhancement Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 Ekso Bionics News

…continued

