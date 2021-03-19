Global Hyperscale Data Center Market 2019 by Demand, Analytical Insight, Key Players, Types, Applications, Regional Outlook, Growth Analysis & Opportunity till 2023

Global Hyperscale Data Center Market Research Report Forecast from 2019 to 2023

A data center is a centralized facility used for data computing, processing, and storage. A data center consists of networking equipment; high-performance servers; storage arrays; and supporting services, such as powering and cooling solutions. A hyperscale data center is more like a customized data center that has wider racks and requires more space compared with a traditional data center. Hyperscale data centers are designed based on the storage requirement. With the evolution of cloud computing and increased use of big data analytics, there is a greater need to construct more data centers that can cater to the growing computing requirements of enterprises.

The market in North America is expected to hold the largest market share. Due to the presence of various developing countries and growing number of data centers, the APAC region is expected to witness numerous opportunities in the market.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

This study considers the Hyperscale Data Center value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by Product Type: Breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and Forecast to 2024.

Server Infrastructure

Storage Infrastructure

Segmentation by Application: Breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and Forecast to 2024.

BFSI

IT and telecom

Research and academics

Government and defense

Retail

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Media and entertainment

Others

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

The global Hyperscale Data Center market has been segmented by region which includes the Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries. The region wise segmentation ensures that the customers attain utmost knowledge of the Hyperscale Data Center market trends in each region and hence can plan accordingly to gain the maximum market share.

