Global Index-based Agricultural Insurance Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast till 2025

A new market study, titled “Global Index-based Agricultural Insurance Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Index-based Agricultural Insurance market 2019-2025

In 2018, the global Index-based Agricultural Insurance market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

Global Market Outline: Index-based Agricultural Insurance Market

This report focuses on the global Index-based Agricultural Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Index-based Agricultural Insurance development in United States, Europe and China.

Global Index-based Agricultural Insurance market is segmented based on device type and end-user

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Index-based Agricultural Insurance are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, and market share for each company:

PICC

Zurich (RCIS)

Chubb

QBE

China United Property Insurance

American Financial Group

Prudential

XL Catlin

Everest Re Group

Endurance Specialty

CUNA Mutual

Agriculture Insurance Company of India

Tokio Marine

CGB Diversified Services

Farmers Mutual Hail

Archer Daniels Midland

New India Assurance

ICICI Lombard

Market size by Product

Weather Index Type

Others

Market size by End User

Crop/MPCI

Crop/Hail

Livestock

Others

Market size by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Scope of the Report

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Index-based Agricultural Insurance market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Index-based Agricultural Insurance market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Index-based Agricultural Insurance market by identifying its various sub segments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Index-based Agricultural Insurance companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Index-based Agricultural Insurance submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Index-based Agricultural Insurance Product

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.5 Market by End User

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Index-based Agricultural Insurance Market Size

2.2 Index-based Agricultural Insurance Growth Rate by Regions

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

3.1 Index-based Agricultural Insurance Sales by Manufacturers

3.2 Index-based Agricultural Insurance Revenue by Manufacturers

3.3 Index-based Agricultural Insurance Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Index-based Agricultural Insurance Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Index-based Agricultural Insurance Sales by Product

4.2 Global Index-based Agricultural Insurance Revenue by Product

4.3 Index-based Agricultural Insurance Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Index-based Agricultural Insurance Breakdown Data by End User

6 North America

6.1 North America Index-based Agricultural Insurance by Countries

6.2 North America Index-based Agricultural Insurance by Product

6.3 North America Index-based Agricultural Insurance by End User

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Index-based Agricultural Insurance by Countries

7.2 Europe Index-based Agricultural Insurance by Product

7.3 Europe Index-based Agricultural Insurance by End User

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Index-based Agricultural Insurance by Countries

8.2 Asia Pacific Index-based Agricultural Insurance by Product

8.3 Asia Pacific Index-based Agricultural Insurance by End User

9 Central & South America

9.1 Central & South America Index-based Agricultural Insurance by Countries

9.2 Central & South America Index-based Agricultural Insurance by Product

9.3 Central & South America Index-based Agricultural Insurance by End User

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Index-based Agricultural Insurance by Countries

10.2 Middle East and Africa Index-based Agricultural Insurance by Product

10.3 Middle East and Africa Index-based Agricultural Insurance by End User

11 Company Profiles

12 Future Forecast

12.1 Index-based Agricultural Insurance Market Forecast by Regions

12.2 Index-based Agricultural Insurance Market Forecast by Product

12.3 Index-based Agricultural Insurance Market Forecast by End User

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Macroscopic Indicators

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Index-based Agricultural Insurance Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

