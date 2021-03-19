Global IoT for Public Safety Market: Key Trends, Growth Prospects, Value Chain Analysis, Regional Breakdowns, and Forecast 2015-2025

Global IoT for Public Safety Market to reach USD 2.84 billion by 2025.

Global IoT for Public Safety Market valued approximately USD 734 million in 2016 is forecasted to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 16.22% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The major factors speculated to augment the markets are escalating no. of threats to national security & public safety, rising requirements for unmanned devices & remote surveillance, growing espousal of public safety solutions based on ML and AI, and escalating number of smart city initiatives across the globe. However, one of the major restraints holding the market is budget constraints for deploying smart devices.

The regional analysis of Global IoT for Public Safety Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Platform

Device Management

Network management

Application management

Services

Solution

By Application:

Critical Infrastructure Security

Surveillance & Security

Emergency Communication & Incident Management

Disaster Management

Other

By Vertical:

Smart Utilities

Smart Building and Home Automation

Smart Manufacturing

Homeland Security

Smart Transportation

Smart Healthcare

Others

By Regions:

North America

S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025



The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include IBM, Hitachi Vantara, NEC, Microsoft, Cisco Systems, Sierra Wireless, Telit, West Corporation, Nokia Networks, Throughtek, Iskratel, and so on. The fierce competitiveness has made these players spend in product developments to improve the customer’s requirements.

Target Audience of the IoT for Public Safety Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

