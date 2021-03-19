Global Membrane Dryers Market Research Report 2019
In this report, the Global Membrane Dryers Market market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Membrane Dryers Market market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
A membrane dryer is a unique and efficient way to remove various contaminants from an existing compressed air system, and lowers both the dew point and the relative humidity all at the same time. The membrane dryer is a progressive system of filtration media, designed to work with your existing compressed air system. The membrane dryer consists of a unique four stage filtration system. This system progressively cleans the compressed air from liquids and other contaminates. With an automatic moisture discharger located under the second stage filter, any liquids removed will be expelled once an ounce of liquid is collected.
This report focuses on Membrane Dryers volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Membrane Dryers market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Atlas Copco
Donaldson
SMC
Parker
Gardner Denver Inc
Pentair
SPX Flow
Graco
Puregas
Walmec
BEKO Technologies
Air Products
KAESER KOMPRESSOREN
La-Man Corporation
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
India
Segment by Type
Porous Membrane Dryers
Non-Porous Membrane Dryers
Porous membranes are modified nitrogen membranes and pass air as well, usually changing the composition of the compressed air by reducing the oxygen content. The only maintenance required is changing the prefilter cartridge twice a year. The performance of porous membranes are dependent on temperature as well as operating pressure and flow.
Non-porous membranes’ drying power is only a function of flow rate, pressure. The sweep flow is strictly controlled by an orifice and is not a function of temperature.
Segment by Application
Food & Beverage
Medical
Industrial
Telecommunication
Others
