Global Mobile VAS Market: Market Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2018-2025, Segmentation by Product, Regional Analysis, Top Marketing Strategies

Global Mobile VAS Market to reach USD 1301 billion by 2025.

Global Mobile VAS Market valued approximately USD 355.7 billion in 2016 is forecasted to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 15.5% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The major factors speculated to augment the markets are growth in e-commerce industry, increased adoption of mobile broadband and increasing internet penetration across developing regions. Value-added services (VAS) refer to the non-core services offered in the telecom sector. All services apart from standard voice calls and fax transmissions are considered a VAS.

The regional analysis of Global Mobile VAS Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share. Moreover, owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Mobile Commerce

Mobile Money

Mobile LBS/Advertising

E-Mail and IM

Mobile Music

Mobile Games

Mobile Video

Mobile Publication/Learning

Mobile Image

Others

By Regions:

North America

S.Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include AT&T, America Movil, Apple, Comviva Technologies, Google, Blackberry, CanvasM Technologies, KongZhong, Near (AdNear), Nokia, OnMobile, and so on. The fierce competitiveness has made these players spend in product developments to improve the customer’s requirements

Target Audience of the Mobile VAS Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

