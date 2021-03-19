Global Oxidized PAN Fiber Market Research Report 2019

In this report, the Global Oxidized PAN Fiber Market market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Oxidized PAN Fiber Market market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Oxidized polyacrylonitrile (OPAN) fiber, such as ZOLTEK™ OX, is manufactured from a polyacrylonitrile precursor fiber (PAN). The PAN precursor fiber is solution spun and processed through a high temperature air oven to stabilize its molecular structure. After stabilization is complete, a fiber finish is applied to the OPAN fiber tow and pleated into boxes. The OX tow can be further processed, through a crimping and cutting process to make staple fiber, which is baled for shipment.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Toray

SGL Carbon

Teijin Carbon

YF International

Mitsubishi Chemical Carbon Fiber and Composites, Inc

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

LOI 45%-50%

LOI 51%-55%

LOI 56%-60%

Others

Segment by Application

Automobile

Railway

Ship

Elevator

Aircraft

Others

