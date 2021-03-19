Global Oxidized PAN Fiber Market Research Report 2019
In this report, the Global Oxidized PAN Fiber Market market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Oxidized PAN Fiber Market market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Oxidized polyacrylonitrile (OPAN) fiber, such as ZOLTEK™ OX, is manufactured from a polyacrylonitrile precursor fiber (PAN). The PAN precursor fiber is solution spun and processed through a high temperature air oven to stabilize its molecular structure. After stabilization is complete, a fiber finish is applied to the OPAN fiber tow and pleated into boxes. The OX tow can be further processed, through a crimping and cutting process to make staple fiber, which is baled for shipment.
This report focuses on Oxidized PAN Fiber volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Oxidized PAN Fiber market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Toray
SGL Carbon
Teijin Carbon
YF International
Mitsubishi Chemical Carbon Fiber and Composites, Inc
…
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
LOI 45%-50%
LOI 51%-55%
LOI 56%-60%
Others
Segment by Application
Automobile
Railway
Ship
Elevator
Aircraft
Others
