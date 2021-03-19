Global Software Geographic Information Systems Market Report, History and Forecast 2019-2025 Just Published

Market Analysis Research Report on “Global Software Geographic Information Systems Market” has been added to orbis research database.

In 2018, the global Software Geographic Information Systems market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Pasco Corporation

Ubisense Group

Beijing SuperMap Software

Hexagon

Schneider Electric

Environmental Systems Research Institute

Bentley Systems

Autodesk

Pitney Bowes

MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Desktop

Mobile

Cloud-based

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Disaster Management

Land Information

Map Viewing

Infrastructure Management

Business Information

Mineral Exploration

Military & Defence

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Software Geographic Information Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Software Geographic Information Systems development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

