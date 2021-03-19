Global Therapeutic Vaccines Market Projected to reach USD 51 billion by 2022
The market was valued at USD 11 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 51 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 29% during the forecast period. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer and HIV/AIDS are the major reasons driving the market growth. These medicines helps to strengthen the immune response of the body against specific diseases. However every medicine need to be approved by FDA. Increasing cases of chronic diseases and need for effective treatment is acting as key driver for this market. Various pharmaceutical companies are working to develop novel vaccines for diseases such as lung cancer, breast cancer, Alzheimer, etc. However, these vaccine developments are in pipeline and yet to be commercialized.
Market Dynamics
Some of the factors that are propelling the growth of the market arethe favorable funding for R&D, increasing investments by companies, and rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases are. However, high costs of the vaccines and stringent regulatory guidelines are turning out to be hurdles for this market. Provenge and Oncophage are the two approved cancer therapeutic vaccines on the market. A large number of therapeutic vaccines are under clinical development and are expected to be approved for use during the forecast period.
Market Segmentation
The market can be segmented by type and geography.
Segmentation by Type –
Auto Immune Diseases Vaccines
Neurological Disease Vaccines
Cancer Vaccines
Infectious Diseases Vaccines
The cancer vaccines sub-segment contributes the highest share in the market.
Segmentation by Geography –
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
The Middle East and Africa
North America has the largest market size, followed by Europe.Rising population and large investments in the field of research and development are few of the reasons for the advancement of the market in Asia-Pacific.
Segmentation by technologies:
Autologous vaccines
Allogeneic vaccines
Key Players
The Key players in the therapeutic vaccines market are:
Bavarian Nordic, Dendreon Corp, GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer,Cytos Biotechnology, Merck Serono, Novartis, Celtic Pharmaand Transgene
