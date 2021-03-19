Global Unmanned Sea System Market: Opportunities, Challenges, and Forecast to 2025 Global Unmanned Sea System Market: Opportunities, Challenges, and Forecast to 2025

Unmanned sea systems are remotely controlled or pre-programmed autonomous water vehicles. They are classified as Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USV) and Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUV). Unmanned sea system is crucial for naval operations because it provides immense tactical and strategic advantages. As these systems are operated autonomously and with minimum human interference, it provides greater reach and operational capabilities. These autonomous sea systems are thus major drivers for the market. Furthermore, increasing investment in this sector will raise the growth of the market as the investment will help industry incorporate new technologies into the production to enhance combat and surveillance capabilities of the system. The unmanned sea system has also benefitted from COTS-Commercial off the Shelf components which reduce the development time, cost and empower system usage.

Market dynamics

The growth of this market is driven due to the growing demand for these autonomous unmanned sea systems stealth platforms and escalated for marine time surveillance. However, this market face challenges like designing and operational functionality of the system, data breaching due to malicious cyber wars and increasing investment which are the roadblocks for evolution of the market. The emergence of 3D printing and composite materials will also drive the growth prospects of the market. The 3D printing technology provides ability to produce even small micro components of any size and shape and allows cost efficient and just in time JIT production of parts used in sensors and the combat system. Also emerging advancements of electromagnetic and acoustic sensors technologies are market trends which aid the growth of the market.

Market segmentation

The market is segmented by platform type as UUVs (Unmanned Underwater Vehicles) and USVs (Unmanned Surface Vehicles). The unmanned underwater vehicles segment accounts for maximum market share and is expected to continue to dominate the market in next few years. Apart from this the market is also segmented by geography.

Geographic analysis

In terms of geography, the Americas accounts for maximum market share. However, Asia Pacific region is expected to be fastest growing region in forthcoming years. One of the major factors responsible for market’s growth in the region US is due to procurement of more unmanned system and growing efforts on modernization of naval capabilities. The growth in Asia Pacific will be primarily propelled by the need to counter growing threat and dominance of China and North Korea.

Opportunities

Upcoming trends like augmented use of advanced technology and electronics system are rapidly gaining popularity due to their extensive real time applications. Utilizing developed electronic system helps to carry out better surveillance and Reconnaissance Sea activities. Also investments in upgraded technologies, sensors and 3D printing provide potential opportunities in the market which will aid the growth of the market in upcoming future.

Key players

Major companies in the market are Atlas Electronik, Bae Systems, General Dynamics, Raytheon, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Lockhead Martin, Thales, Teledyne Technologies, Bluefin Robotics, Balt Robotics, etc.

Report Contents Regional Analysis Report Highlights

Market segments

Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Market – Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players

North America

US and Canada

Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)

Consumer and Pricing Analysis

Market dynamics of the industry

Market Segmentation

Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value

Recent trends in Market and impact

Research Status and Technology Overview

Extensive Industry Structure Coverage

