Global Veterinary Paraciticides Market Size, Industry Players, Revenue and Product Demand till 2017-2022

The global veterinary paraciticides market was valued at US$ 44.74 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 69.44 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period. Veterinary parasiticides or antiparasitics are products that kill parasites that infest livestock, pets and other animals. These products actually consist of one or more active ingredients that perform specific actions against the paracites. The term parasiticide or antiparasitic is used both for finished products and for the active ingredients they contain, that are actually effective against the parasites.

The primary end users are the veterinary clinics, animal farms etc.

Market Dynamics:

The following factors are significant in deciding the fate of the market:

Market Drivers:

During the breeding practises in the farms or the transportation of the animals or even randomly, they get infected by dangerous pathogens and strains of influenza viruses. The growing meat consumption of animal meat like chicken and pork adds human beings to the exposure of these harmful pathogens, which could be really fatal at times. So veterinary checkups have become extremely important to reduce or prevent these.

The acceptance of the pets as family members has encouraged the spending on their healthcare too. Owing to global awareness sometimes regular veterinary services are availed simply due to the deterrence of occurrence of diseases.

Drug regulations are much more lenient compared to the human scenario. As a result much fewer hurdles are faced for new drug, additives and medicine launches for the animals.

Market Restraints:

Rising costs of the researches, strict policies in some countries are the major hindrances in the market

Market Opportunities:

Market opportunities mainly lie in government incentives and advancements in biotechnology.

Market Segmentation:

The market can be segmented into the following categories:

On the basis of disease causing organisms:

Endoparasiticides

Gastrointestinal nematode

Heartworms

Lungworms

Ectoparasiticides

Fleas

Lice

Mites

On the basis of products:

Oral liquids

Tablets

Injectables

Sprays

Pour on

Collars

Ear tags

On the basis of animals:

Companion animals

Dogs

Cats

Horses

Others

Farm animals

Cattle

Swine

Poultry

Fish

Sheep

On the basis of the geographic distribution of the markets:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Geographic Analysis:

North America is the current global leader in the market followed by the Asia Pacific and Europe. The Asia Pacific nations are the fastest growing market in this sector and are predicted to bypass the North America in the near future.

Key Players:

Some of the key players in the market are:

Bayer Healthcare

BoehringerIngelheim

Ceva Animal Health, Inc.

Elanco

Merck

Merial (Animal Health Division of Sanofi)

Report ContentsRegional AnalysisReport Highlights

Market segments

Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Market – Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players

North America

US and Canada

Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)

Consumer and Pricing Analysis

Market dynamics of the industry

Market Segmentation

Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value

Recent trends in Market and impact

Research Status and Technology Overview

Extensive Industry Structure Coverage

