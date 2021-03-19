HIV Therapeutics Market 2019: Size, Share, Demand, Trends, Growth and 2025 Forecasts

New Study On “2018-2025 HIV Therapeutics Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

The human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) refers to a type of retrovirus that causes acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS). HIV attacks some immune cells and causes weakness of immune system resulting in loss of ability to fight against the organism that causes disease.

HIV spreads through fluidic exchange with some infected person such as blood transfer or sharing needles with someone who is HIV infected. In addition, HIV can spread from infected mother to child during pregnancy. Some of the symptoms of HIV infection are slight fever, fatigue, swollen glands, headaches and muscle aches.

HIV infection has no cure but there are treatments which help to stabilize or reduce this infection so that it does not lead to AIDS. HIV therapeutics market is growing at a significant rate due to increase in the HIV infected cases and growing awareness about the same. HIV infection can be treated by various therapeutics such as nucleoside/ nucleotide reverse transcriptase inhibitor, integrase inhibitor, HIV-1 protease inhibitor, non-nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitor, pharmacokinetic enhancer and entry inhibitor.

In 2017, the global HIV Therapeutics market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global HIV Therapeutics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the HIV Therapeutics development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Merck & Co.

ViiV Healthcare

AbbVie

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Gilead Sciences

Johnson & Johnson

Cipla Limited

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Nucleoside-Analog Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors (NRTIs)

Non-Nucleoside Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors (NNRTIs)

Entry and Fusion Inhibitors

Protease Inhibitors (PIs)

Integrase Inhibitors

Coreceptor Antagonists

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospitals

Clinics

Labs

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global HIV Therapeutics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the HIV Therapeutics development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

