Infection Control Market Share Opportunities, Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Revenue Analysis, Growth Factors, Challenges, Competitive Landscape by Forecast to 2023

Market Overview

Many microorganisms such as virus, fungi, and bacteria are the causative agents for infections. These infections can be categorized into several types including stomach and intestinal infections, Hospital Acquired Infections (HAIs), eye infections, common childhood infections, ear infections, skin infections, lung and respiratory infections, and Sexually Transmitted Infections (STDs).

Many companies are undergoing collaborations for developing and novel product launches. For instance, in March 2017, Kimberly-Clark Health Care and 3M Healthcare Company signed an alliance for co-developing and delivering surgical and infection prevention solutions utilizing their respective expertise. This deal was expected to be implemented by the end of 2017.

The global market for infection control is expected to have a CAGR of approximately 7.5% during 2017 to 2023.

Segmentation

The global infection control market has been segmented on the basis of type and end-user.

On the basis of type, the global infection control market can be segmented into disinfection products, sterilization products and services, and others.

Disinfection products are categorized into disinfectants, medical nonwovens, disinfectors, and endoscope reprocessors.

Disinfectants are categorized into type, formulation, and EPA classification.

Disinfectants by type are classified into hand disinfectants, skin disinfectants, instrument disinfectants, and surface disinfectants. The disinfectant by formulation is categorized into disinfectant wipes, disinfectant liquids, and disinfectant sprays. The EPA classification is categorized into low-level disinfectants, intermediate-level disinfectants, and high-level disinfectants.

Medical nonwovens are classified into surgical drapes, surgical gowns, sterilization wraps, and face masks. Disinfectors are classified into washer disinfectors, flusher disinfectors, and UV ray disinfectors. The endoscope reprocessors are classified into automated endoscope reprocessors, endoscope tracking systems, and other endoscopic reprocessing products.

Sterilization products and services are classified into sterilization equipment, contract sterilization services, by type, and consumables and accessories.

Sterilization equipment are segmented into heat sterilization equipment, low-temperature sterilization, filtration sterilization, and radiation sterilization. Heat sterilization equipment are categorized into moist heat sterilizers and dry heat sterilizers. The low-temperature sterilization is categorized into Ethylene Oxide Sterilizers (EtO), hydrogen peroxide sterilizers, ozone sterilizers, formaldehyde sterilizers, and other low-temperature sterilization.

Contract sterilization services, by type are segmented into Ethylene Oxide Sterilization (EtO) services, gamma sterilization services, e-beam sterilization services, steam sterilization services, and other contract sterilization services.

Consumables and accessories are segmented into sterilization indicators, sterilant cassettes, and other consumables and accessories.

On the basis of end-user, the global infection control market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, life sciences industry, medical device companies, pharmaceutical companies, food industry, and others.

Regional Analysis

The global infection control market consists of regions, namely, the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

The Americas dominated the global infection control market owing to the constant technological innovations due to the increasing competitiveness among the key players to ensure proper sterilization and disinfection, growing demand for infection control products and services for minimizing the prevalence of Hospital Acquired Infections (HAIs), and increasing number of surgical procedures in the region.

The European region is the second largest market for global infection control due to the adoption of new therapies, skilled medical professionals, and availability of advanced treatment facilities.

The increase in awareness of infections and other diseases coupled with the aging population and the penetration of key players in the region are factors that drive the market growth of infection control in emerging countries of Asia Pacific. Besides, the growing initiatives of World Health Organization (WHO) in countries such as India, China, and Japan are likely to foster the strengthening of major Asian countries in the future.

The Middle East and Africa is projected to show steady growth in this market due to the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases along with the demand for diagnosis of infections in remote areas.

Intended Audience

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs)

Contract sterilization service providers

Sterilization and disinfection service providers

Clinical and Diagnostic Labs

Regulatory bodies

Medical device companies

Food and beverage companies

Healthcare providers

Research and consulting firms

Venture capitalists and investors

