LEGAL PRACTICE MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE MARKET 2018 – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2023

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

This report studies the Legal (or Law) Practice Management Software market, Legal practice management software is software designed to manage a law firm’s case and client records, billing and bookkeeping, schedules and appointments, deadlines, computer files and to facilitate any compliance requirements such as with document retention policies, courts’ electronic filing systems, etc.

Legal practice management software is a type of tools to law practice management activities. And the Legal practice management software can be classified to cloud-based and on-promise type, and the cloud-based type is leading the growing market at present.

Legal practice management software is mainly used for three applications: law firms & attorneys, courts, other users. And law firms & attorneys was the most widely used area which took up about 74% of the global total in 2017.

The global Legal practice management software average pricing is influenced by the global trend because of competition and downstream cost controlling. The average price will be in decline trend if more vendors go into operation in the future. The Legal practice management software sales will reach about 1047 Million in 2017 from 491 Million in 2013 all around the world.

Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Legal Practice Management Software will register a 14.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 2330 million by 2023, from US$ 1050 million in 2017.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Legal Practice Management Software market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Cloud-based

On-premises

Segmentation by application:

Law Firms & Attorneys

Courts

Other Users

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:

Themis Solutions

AppFolio

TrialWorks

Needles

The Legal Assistant

Legal Files

DPS Software

RELX Group

Smokeball

Rocket Matter

Leap

LawYee

Thomson Reuters Elite

Executive Data Systems

Eclipse Legal Systems

Abacus Data Systems

CaseFlow

Matrix Pointe Software

SmartAdvocate

BHL Software

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Legal Practice Management Software market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Legal Practice Management Software market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Legal Practice Management Software players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Legal Practice Management Software with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Legal Practice Management Software submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

