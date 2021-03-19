Light Olefins Market 2019 Company Profiles, Market Segments Landscape and Demand by Forecast To 2023

Market Scenario:

Light Olefins such as ethylene and propylene are the chief petrochemical building blocks used to manufacture a host of chemicals. While ethylene is primarily used in the manufacturing of polyethylene, ethylene chloride and ethylene oxide, propylene is chiefly used in the manufacturing of polypropylene, propylene oxide, and acrylic acid.

Industry News:

February, 2017 – Pexco and PPC Industries are anticipated to merge which will span across five countries in three continents.

January 2017 – SMC, bought specialty pharmaceutical device company Oval Medical Technologies aimed at gaining technology of Oval’s autoinjector products.

Feb 2017 – Nordson Corporation agreed to acquire Vention Medical’s Advanced Technologies product lines of minimally invasive interventional delivery devices, catheters and advanced components business for USD 705 million.

Drivers

The basic and ubiquitous nature of the Light Olefins coupled with the growing demand for plastic products is the key driver of the market. The growing prosperity of end user industries and the concurrent expanse of plastics applications such as packaging industry, furnishing, and automotive industry are key drivers of the market.

The rising population, increasing income and growing economy and industrialization of globe are other driving factors.

Segments:

To generate a bird’s view of the Global Light Olefin Market the report is segmented on basis of type, derivatives, application and regions.

Based on Types the market is segmented by propylene and ethylene. The propylene and ethylene are sub segmented by their derivatives as Polypropylene, Propylene Oxide, Acrylonitrile, Cumene, Acrylic Acid, Oxo; Polyethylene; Ethylene Oxide / Glycol, EDC / VCM / PVC, Styrene, Alpha Olefins, Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) and others.

Based on Application the market is segmented by refinery and chemical commodities industry.

Based on Regions, the market is segmented by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa.

Regional Analysis:

The Asia Pacific region accounts for the largest share of the market owing to large demand, large population, larger economy and growing income. China accounts for the largest market share of the light olefin production owing to governmental support for the petrochemical sector. Other nations with a large share of manufacturing and market are India, and Japan.

North America led by the U.S. Accounts for the second largest share of the global market followed by Europe. The European markets are led by Germany, France and the U.K.

The Middle East and Africa region is expected to be led by the Gulf economies of Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait, and Qatar.

Dominant Players:

The prominent players profiled in Global Light Olefin Market report are Jinan Haohua Industry, Reliance Industries, BAS, BorsodChem, Jinan Haohua Industry Royal Dutch, Petroquimica Rio,Tercero, Shell Alfa Aesar, ,Shijiazhuang Kunli Chemical and others.

Restraints

The large market fragmentation and the resultant pricing pressure is the critical restraint on the market. The growing stringency of environmental and manufacturing regulations especially the volatile organic compounds (VOV) regulations are regulatory restrains which drive manufacturing cost of the product.

