Lightweight Conveyor Belts Global Industry 2018 Market Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025
Lightweight Conveyor Belts Market 2018
Lightweight Conveyor Belts is one kind of conveyor belts, which is quite an important professionally advanced, versatile machines mainly used in automatic line delivery of products. The raw material of Lightweight Conveyor Belts are cotton, nylon, polyester, aramid and blended materials and other industrial fabrics as structure, PVC, TPU, PE, TPEE or other polymer materials as coatings. It is widely used in food industry, Logistics industry, Agriculture industry, building materials industry and airport industry.
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the Lightweight Conveyor Belts in global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, types and applications.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Habasit
Ammeraal Beltech
Sampla
Forbo-Siegling
Derco
Esbelt
Intralox
Mitsuboshi
Nitta
YongLi
Continental AG
Wuxi Shun Sheng
Bando
CHIORINO
Sparks
LIAN DA
Jiangyin TianGuang
Beltar
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Coating Process
Calendering Process
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Food & Tobacco
Transport and Logistics Industry
Printing and Packaging Industry
Textile Industry
Agriculture
Others
There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Lightweight Conveyor Belts market.
Chapter 1, to describe Lightweight Conveyor Belts Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;
Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Lightweight Conveyor Belts, with sales, revenue, and price of Lightweight Conveyor Belts, in 2016 and 2017;
Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;
Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Lightweight Conveyor Belts, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;
