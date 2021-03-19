Mobile payment security software Market Outlook, Analysis, Segmentation, Trends, Drivers, Opportunities and Forecast to 2023
In this report, LP Information studies the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Mobile Payment Security Software market for 2018-2023.
Mobile payment security software can protect information and financial security in mobile payment transactions.
Increased data breaches and cyber-attacks causing huge losses as well as security vulnerabilities in third-party mobile payment providers are the drivers for the mobile payment security software market. On the other end, retailer payment policies and government regulations and compliance could hinder the mobile payment security software market.
Over the next five years, LPI (LP Information) projects that Mobile Payment Security Software will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Mobile Payment Security Software market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:
- Segmentation by product type:
- Mobile Payment Security Software
- Point-of-Sale (PoS) Systems and Security
- Segmentation by application:
- Banking, Financial Services and Insurance
- Retail
- Healthcare
- Government
- Others
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
- Americas
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- Brazil
- APAC
- China
- Japan
- Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Australia
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Italy
- Russia
- Spain
- Middle East & Africa
- Egypt
- South Africa
- Israel
- Turkey
- GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:
- Cryptzone
- Splunk
- Akamai Technologies
- SnoopWall
- Zscaler
- StrikeForce Technologies
- Fortinet
- Symantec
- Digital Guardian
- Axway
- MobileIron
- Veracode
- VMware
- Entrust
- NowSecure
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
- To study and analyze the global Mobile Payment Security Software market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.
- To understand the structure of Mobile Payment Security Software market by identifying its various subsegments.
- Focuses on the key global Mobile Payment Security Software players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
- To analyze the Mobile Payment Security Software with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
- To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
- To project the size of Mobile Payment Security Software submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
- To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
