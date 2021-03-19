Nerve Monitoring Systems Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2018 – 2022
This industry research report presents a detailed analysis of the nerve monitoring systems market by technology (EEG, EMG, and evoked potential), by product (monitoring systems and accessories), and by end-user (hospitals and ASCs). The report also presents a detailed analysis of the growth potential of the market across regions such as the Americas, APAC, and EMEA.
Our market analysts estimate that the market will grow steadily at a CAGR of close to 8% by 2022.
Segmentation by product and analysis of the nerve monitoring systems market
•Monitoring systems
•Accessories
The monitoring system product segment will account for major shares of the intraoperative neuro monitoring market throughout the forecast period. These systems will be the highest contributor due to their high price and use in tertiary—care settings. These systems aid in reducing nerve damage during surgical procedures, while enabling the diagnosis and monitoring of nerve functions.
Segmentation by end-user and analysis of the nerve monitoring systems market
•Hospitals
•ASCs
Hospitals will be the major end-user of the intraoperative neuro monitoring market till the end of the predicted period, as they are equipped with modern healthcare facilities such as nerve monitoring systems. Factors such as increasing dependence on hospitals for treatment and diagnosis, increasing prevalence of neurological diseases and spinal cord injuries, and availability of skilled professionals, will complement the growth of this end-user segment in the nerve monitoring system market.
Key questions answered in the report include
• What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2022?
• What are the key factors driving the global nerve monitoring systems market?
• What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the global nerve monitoring systems market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in the global nerve monitoring systems market?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global nerve monitoring systems market?
• Trending factors influencing the market shares of the Americas, APAC, and EMEA.
• What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the global nerve monitoring systems market?
