Omega 3 Fatty Acid: Market Shares, Strategies, and Forecasts, Worldwide, 2019 to 2025

Global omega 3 fatty acids market size was valued at USD 1.26 billion in 2017 and is expected to keep on growing in the forecast period. The positive clinical research, along with increasing health awareness, regulatory recognition and improvement of standard of living in several countries propel the growth of global Omega 3 fatty acids market in the coming years.

The report consists of Global Omega 3 fatty acids market trends such as such as drivers, restraints and opportunities. Porter’s Five Forces analysis, PESTEL analysis, and value chain analysis are the analytical tools utilized in the published study in order to gain a better understanding of the global Omega 3 fatty acids market.

The global Omega 3 fatty acids market size is estimated to reach USD 2.07 billion by 2025, driven by the growing health awareness coupled with improving standard of living in several regions. The demand for Omega 3 fatty acids has grown substantially over the past few years owing to the rapid development in EPA/DHA’s science. Polyunsaturated Omega 3 fatty acids fatty acids help to fight against heart diseases and are beneficial for both brain and eyes. Thus, pharma industry is ramping up the supply of Omega 3 fatty acids resulting in positive impact on the overall Omega 3 fatty acids market.

The global Omega 3 fatty acids market study provides the market estimates in terms of volume (Kilo tons) and revenue (USD million), for a total period of 2015 to 2025. The historic market figures have been provided from 2015 to 2017 and forecast figures from 2018 to 2025. The global Omega 3 fatty acids market 2018 gives a holistic view of the industry encompassing qualitative trends and quantitative analysis for key regions and countries.

Fish is the biggest source of Omega 3 fatty acids and only a tiny percent of it is produced from algae and plant oils. However, due to reasons such as overfishing and decreasing supply of fish will restrain the omega oil production in the future. Producers are coming up with new alternatives such as extracting Omega 3 fatty acids from marine algae and plant oils. For instance, BASF and Cargill partnered for a project to bring genetically modified canola oil containing Omega 3 fatty acids into the market. Currently, there are few small players who provide algal Omega 3 fatty acids in the market. Hence, influx of clinical research validating these ingredients will propel the Omega 3 fatty acids market in the forecast period.

Supplements & functional food form the largest segment within the global Omega 3 fatty acids market, with infant formulas to grow with the highest growth rate in the forecast period. Due to the growing demand of DHA supplements for pregnant women across the world because of the inadequate DHA in diet will drive the market growth. Furthermore, demand for DHA rich food supplements for non-lactating mothers is anticipated to have a positive impact on the Omega 3 fatty acids market growth in forecast period.

Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth rate of 9.1% from 2018 to 2025. Increasing awareness for benefits of Omega 3 fatty acids for its nutritional value among the developing countries such as China, is the key factor that will drive the Omega 3 fatty acids market growth. Also, growing efforts of manufacturers to establish themselves and expand their business across emerging economies will benefit the global Omega 3 fatty acids market in the forecast period.

The global Omega 3 fatty acids market comprises of both players operating at the global and at the national level. Some of the major key players include DSM, BASF, Croda, Pronova, Omega Protein, GC Rieber Oils, Axellus, Aker BioMarine, BioProcess Algae and others. These companies have established their presence in the market owing to continuous R&D activities and their various strategic initiatives.

Key segments of the global Omega 3 fatty acids market

Application Overview, 2015-2025 (USD million) (Kilo tons)

Supplements & Functional Foods

Pharmaceuticals

Infant formulas

Pet & Animal Feed

Others

Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (USD million) (Kilo tons)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle-East & Africa

What does the report include?

The report focuses on Omega 3 fatty acids market and its application industries.

The study on the global Omega 3 fatty acids market includes qualitative factors such as value chain analysis, drivers, and restraints

The study covers qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market segmented on the basis of applications. Moreover, the study provides similar information for the key geographies

Actual market sizes and forecasts have been provided for all the above-mentioned segments

The study includes the profiles of key players in the market with a significant global and/or regional presence

